Tesla Model 3 Outsold All BMW Passenger Cars In US
Impressed yet?
It’s hard to believe it, but indeed it’s true. In the month of August, the Tesla Model 3 alone outsold all passenger cars from BMW.
And we don’t have to add any asterisks(*) either.
Tesla Model 3 sales in August hit an estimated 17,800 units, an all-time high for any plug-in electric car ever. Surely that’s impressive, but what if we look at it in a slightly broader way.
Like, for example, how does that 17,800-unit figure stack up against say BMW passenger car sales. And no, we don’t mean just 3 Series sales, but rather all passenger car sales by BMW in the U.S. for the month of August.
Well, short answer is that BMW loses. Here’s a look at that sales figure:
- BMW passenger cars August 2018 – 14,450
And here’s the model-by-model breakdown:
We were tipped off by this Tweet:
BMW NA passenger car sales down 13.5% YoY in August! Model 3 outsold ALL BMW passenger cars in US and Canada.$TSLA $TSLAQ #Tesla #Model3https://t.co/dXtl8tTkc4 pic.twitter.com/z9CHKG4SMT
— Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) September 5, 2018
So, can we now safely say the Tesla Model 3 is a sales success? We firmly believe so.
**Lead image via 28_delays_later
And if your numbers are right, Tesla’s total US sales for the month are trivially different from BMW’s.
You are right, Tesla selling about 24% more Model 3 cars than BMW sold all cars in US is trivial. Especially since Tesla is bankrupt… /sarcasm
It should be pointed out that the average transaction price for the Model 3 is comparable to all those BMW cars, add the S/X in and Tesla had a much better month in the US than BMW did, even if you count their SUV sales.
What? I was saying this was good for Tesla, I guess I didn’t word my post clearly. Tesla sold something like 23,000 vehicles total, which is very close to the BMW total above of 23,789. That’s really impressive for Tesla!
And pretty much every other make of luxury cars as well 😉
That’s called a smackdown.
Embrace the new era
Amazing!
Nice graphic….but isn’t Tesla more of the rebels?
There are still people out there saying that EVs just won’t sell. That’s gonna be a pretty hard position to maintain.
And sedans are soft. Imagine when the Y comes out.
BMW in North America, after these latest Tesla August numbers, is now exclaiming:
“Beemer Me Up”!
Tesla building compelling EVs, that bring the ICE OEMs a World of Hurt!
Part of the story is that BMW, like most automakers in the US, are up in their “light trucks” category, while down in sedans/small passenger cars.
All sales
The All Sales number for BMW is 23,789. Which is about what Tesla sold total, which is also very impressive for Tesla.
Also, don’t seem to including BMW’s Mini brand, it’s cutoff in the graphic.
It’s specifically BMW passenger cars and only compared to the Model 3, not light trucks and not mini, as highlighted in the post. Including Mini would hit about 18,250. Include Tesla’s whole lineup and you get 23,175, so Tesla still wins by a landslide.
And how did you estimate the Tesla sales? Without any background info this could just be a made up number…
A month of late nights and multiple hours of intense research. Give it a rest and be thankful and happy that a company is heavily pushing EV adoption.
If you’ve followed us for years, you’d be sure these aren’t made up numbers. If not, take the time to read the report card model recaps with specifics about Tesla estimates and historical accuracy, adjustments, etc.
lol, have they turned a profit yet? BMW has…
In order to push this hard this early in the game as a new automaker, they can’t really be focused on profit, but rather, growth, development, and future successes. BMW has been around for a few years …
How many decades or years are you projecting before you don’t consider them new ?
They have technically been in business 15 years, yes? I’m not looking for a fight, but do we magically call 25 years no longer new?
20?
16?
Well, most automotive companies are like 100 or older. So, pretty new. There’s never been a new, successful automaker in the U.S. since Ford. In the automotive world, new could be 20-30 years or more, haha.
Steven, enjoyed your reply.
Go Tesla!
The first car Tesla designed and built rolled off the assembly line in June of 2012, about six years ago.
Prior to that they were (gross simplification) stuffing batteries in rolling Lotus chassis.
I’d say their path as an actual automaker began June of 2012. Basically one fresh-platform model cycle in the car business.
These are impressive numbers indeed, however we need some perspective here. Tesla Model 3 sales are still fulfilling pre-orders, BMW is not, and neither is any other mark. Why this matters is, in theory, Tesla could just sell all the preorders next month, and claim ~400,000 sales figure. It would take year to fulfill the orders, but they could do that if they desired. But then the next month sales figures would be near zero. Now that’s an absurd example but the point is that we can’t compare sales figures until AFTER all the pre-orders are met. The luxury market is saturated, and the luxury electric market is growing faster than Tesla is fulfilling their pre-orders. By the end of 2019, about when Tesla is expected to have all the pre-orders done and be making cars for everyone else, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, and probably others will have competitors, (some are already for sale).
So I will suspend my applause until I see how Tesla fairs actually competing for market share. However, I will applaud them for singlehandedly creating the electric luxury market.
What is the sound of the single hand clapping?
Recognize that Tesla can go at this pace and still take two years chipping away at pre-orders only. The auto market is only so big, but you have to appreciate one thing: China.
Oops, I think I just dropped something. But what was it?
The microphone.
Yes, that’s definitely an appropriate caveat. I’m reasonably sure that this is what many have argued at Nokia headquarters in Espoo ten years ago too.
The difference is Tesla is pulling in sales from the luxury segment but also the “green” segment of folks who prioritize environmental responsibility
