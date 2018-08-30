  1. Home
BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Impressed yet?

It’s hard to believe it, but indeed it’s true. In the month of August, the Tesla Model 3 alone outsold all passenger cars from BMW.

And we don’t have to add any asterisks(*) either.

Tesla Model 3 sales in August hit an estimated 17,800 units, an all-time high for any plug-in electric car ever. Surely that’s impressive, but what if we look at it in a slightly broader way.

Like, for example, how does that 17,800-unit figure stack up against say BMW passenger car sales. And no, we don’t mean just 3 Series sales, but rather all passenger car sales by BMW in the U.S. for the month of August.

Well, short answer is that BMW loses. Here’s a look at that sales figure:

  • BMW passenger cars August 2018 – 14,450

And here’s the model-by-model breakdown:

We were tipped off by this Tweet:

So, can we now safely say the Tesla Model 3 is a sales success? We firmly believe so.

**Lead image via 28_delays_later

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

31 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Outsold All BMW Passenger Cars In US"

Spoonman.

And if your numbers are right, Tesla’s total US sales for the month are trivially different from BMW’s.

Spoonman.
1 hour ago
Viking79

You are right, Tesla selling about 24% more Model 3 cars than BMW sold all cars in US is trivial. Especially since Tesla is bankrupt… /sarcasm

It should be pointed out that the average transaction price for the Model 3 is comparable to all those BMW cars, add the S/X in and Tesla had a much better month in the US than BMW did, even if you count their SUV sales.

Viking79
1 hour ago
Spoonman.

What? I was saying this was good for Tesla, I guess I didn’t word my post clearly. Tesla sold something like 23,000 vehicles total, which is very close to the BMW total above of 23,789. That’s really impressive for Tesla!

Spoonman.
48 minutes ago
Viking79

And pretty much every other make of luxury cars as well 😉

Viking79
1 hour ago
S3XY

That’s called a smackdown.

Embrace the new era

S3XY
1 hour ago
George Betak

Amazing!

George Betak
1 hour ago
Speculawyer

Nice graphic….but isn’t Tesla more of the rebels?

There are still people out there saying that EVs just won’t sell. That’s gonna be a pretty hard position to maintain.

Speculawyer
1 hour ago
Will

Yelp.

Will
45 minutes ago
Robert

And sedans are soft. Imagine when the Y comes out.

Robert
1 hour ago
William

BMW in North America, after these latest Tesla August numbers, is now exclaiming:

“Beemer Me Up”!

Tesla building compelling EVs, that bring the ICE OEMs a World of Hurt!

William
55 minutes ago
Cypress

Part of the story is that BMW, like most automakers in the US, are up in their “light trucks” category, while down in sedans/small passenger cars.

Cypress
50 minutes ago
Will

All sales

Will
45 minutes ago
Spoonman.

The All Sales number for BMW is 23,789. Which is about what Tesla sold total, which is also very impressive for Tesla.

Spoonman.
43 minutes ago
Cypress

Also, don’t seem to including BMW’s Mini brand, it’s cutoff in the graphic.

Cypress
49 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

It’s specifically BMW passenger cars and only compared to the Model 3, not light trucks and not mini, as highlighted in the post. Including Mini would hit about 18,250. Include Tesla’s whole lineup and you get 23,175, so Tesla still wins by a landslide.

Steven Loveday
37 minutes ago
Nozuka

And how did you estimate the Tesla sales? Without any background info this could just be a made up number…

Nozuka
48 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

A month of late nights and multiple hours of intense research. Give it a rest and be thankful and happy that a company is heavily pushing EV adoption.

Steven Loveday
36 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

If you’ve followed us for years, you’d be sure these aren’t made up numbers. If not, take the time to read the report card model recaps with specifics about Tesla estimates and historical accuracy, adjustments, etc.

Steven Loveday
35 minutes ago
Will

👏👏👏👏👏

Will
46 minutes ago
cesvilmal

lol, have they turned a profit yet? BMW has…

cesvilmal
46 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

In order to push this hard this early in the game as a new automaker, they can’t really be focused on profit, but rather, growth, development, and future successes. BMW has been around for a few years …

Steven Loveday
43 minutes ago
Bunny

How many decades or years are you projecting before you don’t consider them new ?

They have technically been in business 15 years, yes? I’m not looking for a fight, but do we magically call 25 years no longer new?
20?
16?

Bunny
28 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

Well, most automotive companies are like 100 or older. So, pretty new. There’s never been a new, successful automaker in the U.S. since Ford. In the automotive world, new could be 20-30 years or more, haha.

Steven Loveday
26 minutes ago
Bunny

Steven, enjoyed your reply.

Go Tesla!

Bunny
8 minutes ago
Andrew

The first car Tesla designed and built rolled off the assembly line in June of 2012, about six years ago.

Prior to that they were (gross simplification) stuffing batteries in rolling Lotus chassis.

I’d say their path as an actual automaker began June of 2012. Basically one fresh-platform model cycle in the car business.

Andrew
10 minutes ago
theBrandler

These are impressive numbers indeed, however we need some perspective here. Tesla Model 3 sales are still fulfilling pre-orders, BMW is not, and neither is any other mark. Why this matters is, in theory, Tesla could just sell all the preorders next month, and claim ~400,000 sales figure. It would take year to fulfill the orders, but they could do that if they desired. But then the next month sales figures would be near zero. Now that’s an absurd example but the point is that we can’t compare sales figures until AFTER all the pre-orders are met. The luxury market is saturated, and the luxury electric market is growing faster than Tesla is fulfilling their pre-orders. By the end of 2019, about when Tesla is expected to have all the pre-orders done and be making cars for everyone else, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, and probably others will have competitors, (some are already for sale).

So I will suspend my applause until I see how Tesla fairs actually competing for market share. However, I will applaud them for singlehandedly creating the electric luxury market.

theBrandler
37 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

What is the sound of the single hand clapping?

TM3x2 Chris
16 minutes ago
Vexar

Recognize that Tesla can go at this pace and still take two years chipping away at pre-orders only. The auto market is only so big, but you have to appreciate one thing: China.

Oops, I think I just dropped something. But what was it?

The microphone.

Vexar
11 minutes ago
George Betak

Yes, that’s definitely an appropriate caveat. I’m reasonably sure that this is what many have argued at Nokia headquarters in Espoo ten years ago too.

George Betak
10 minutes ago
Counterpoint

The difference is Tesla is pulling in sales from the luxury segment but also the “green” segment of folks who prioritize environmental responsibility

Counterpoint
8 minutes ago
Jimmy

Tell will outsell all combined next year

Jimmy
25 minutes ago