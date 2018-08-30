Tesla Model 3 Outsold All BMW Passenger Cars In US

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Impressed yet?

It’s hard to believe it, but indeed it’s true. In the month of August, the Tesla Model 3 alone outsold all passenger cars from BMW.

And we don’t have to add any asterisks(*) either.

Tesla Model 3 sales in August hit an estimated 17,800 units, an all-time high for any plug-in electric car ever. Surely that’s impressive, but what if we look at it in a slightly broader way.

Like, for example, how does that 17,800-unit figure stack up against say BMW passenger car sales. And no, we don’t mean just 3 Series sales, but rather all passenger car sales by BMW in the U.S. for the month of August.

Well, short answer is that BMW loses. Here’s a look at that sales figure:

BMW passenger cars August 2018 – 14,450

And here’s the model-by-model breakdown:

We were tipped off by this Tweet:

BMW NA passenger car sales down 13.5% YoY in August! Model 3 outsold ALL BMW passenger cars in US and Canada.$TSLA $TSLAQ #Tesla #Model3https://t.co/dXtl8tTkc4 pic.twitter.com/z9CHKG4SMT — Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) September 5, 2018

So, can we now safely say the Tesla Model 3 is a sales success? We firmly believe so.

**Lead image via 28_delays_later