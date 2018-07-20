Tesla Model 3 Outsold All Mercedes-Benz Cars Combined
Here is a more detailed look at the Tesla Model 3 and its closest competitors in the segment
Tesla already stated that the Model 3 outsold in July all other models from the mid-sized sedan segment in the U.S. But this new graph shows us how big the difference really is compared to a few particular models.
According to AID, around 13,000 Model 3 (numbers vary depending on estimations) were sold last month compared to just:
- ≈3,800 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- ≈3,400 Audi A4
- ≈3,200 BMW 3-Series
- ≈2,100 Lexus IS
Well, Model 3 not only outsold particular models (all passenger cars except for maybe seven), but for example, it outsold all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars – ≈8,500 (SUVs excluded). Mercedes-Benz sold in total just 20,034 vehicles in July (down 22.7%).
Interestingly, Ford and Chevrolet don’t have a single passenger model that can beat the Model 3 in volume. That’s rather surprising to us, but what’s really intriguing is the outlook for the Model 3 in the coming months when production increase even more.
#Tesla delivered more Model 3 in USA July than all @MercedesBenz passenger car models combined
Model 3 July: 13k
Mercedes passenger car models combined: 8.5k
Significant:
No passsenger car models from Ford or Chevrolet sold more
8th best selling selling car July, No.1 US model pic.twitter.com/5764WCm5FO
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 2, 2018
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Outsold All Mercedes-Benz Cars Combined"
I get the feeling that Tesla 3 is taking sales away from Mercedes, BMW, Audi more than from other EV like Bolt, Leaf, IoniqEV, etc. Current price for 3 is much higher than other EV (about $17K higher than Bolt on sale), but 3 (post subsidy) is cheaper than most Mercedes, etc.
I made this chart based on data from Inside EVs:
https://carswithplugs.com/2018/08/04/tesla-july-2018-market-share-plug-in/
Honestly, everything else will probably need fairly high incentives to survive except for a few lower volume cars. People of course will still buy Bolt EVs, etc as long as they are priced accordingly. It will be interesting to see what happens when $35k model 3 comes out.
Little light-hearted humor for a Sunday morning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxEClGh6Mus
Total annual Tesla Model 3 deliveries in 2018 will be about 140,000.
Soon as much sales as Mercedes Benz, that is not bad. It is impressive that Tesla reached 80% of their sales.
Satisfying initial demand is different than ongoing yearly sales. Notice the model S/X volumes.
Kudos to Tesla but the BEV Mercedes are coming in that famous 2020 time frame…
From article: “…Model 3 not only outsold particular models (all passenger cars except for maybe seven), but for example, it outsold all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars…”
————-
Anti-Tesla wolfpack leader Jim Chanos said:
“…. I don’t care that it [Tesla Shares] came from $30 or $200 or $300. That’s just meaningless. We think the [Tesla] equity is worthless… Tesla is not a leader.” source:
https://www.investopedia.com/news/james-chanos-calls-teslas-equity-worthless/
So according to Jim Chanos “worthless” Tesla “is not a leader” in the EV automotive space.
Delusional Jim Chanos…
Tesla claims that top 5 trade-ins for model 3 are:
The Toyota Prius, the BMW 3 Series, the Honda Accord, the Honda Civic and the Nissan Leaf.
Mercedes and Audi isn’t even in the top 5, only BMW 3.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Tesla-Model-3-buyers-trade-in-these-five-cars-13124782.php
That’s because all the BMW owners were waiting for the Performance edition 😉
Let’s see how Q3+Q4 numbers look with the Performance edition available– may be catching some peoples’ attention.