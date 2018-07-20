Tesla Model 3 Outsold All Mercedes-Benz Cars Combined

2 H BY MARK KANE

Here is a more detailed look at the Tesla Model 3 and its closest competitors in the segment

Tesla already stated that the Model 3 outsold in July all other models from the mid-sized sedan segment in the U.S. But this new graph shows us how big the difference really is compared to a few particular models.

According to AID, around 13,000 Model 3 (numbers vary depending on estimations) were sold last month compared to just:

≈3,800 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

≈3,400 Audi A4

≈3,200 BMW 3-Series

≈2,100 Lexus IS

Well, Model 3 not only outsold particular models (all passenger cars except for maybe seven), but for example, it outsold all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars – ≈8,500 (SUVs excluded). Mercedes-Benz sold in total just 20,034 vehicles in July (down 22.7%).

Interestingly, Ford and Chevrolet don’t have a single passenger model that can beat the Model 3 in volume. That’s rather surprising to us, but what’s really intriguing is the outlook for the Model 3 in the coming months when production increase even more.