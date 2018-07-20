  1. Home
2 H BY MARK KANE

Here is a more detailed look at the Tesla Model 3 and its closest competitors in the segment

Tesla already stated that the Model 3 outsold in July all other models from the mid-sized sedan segment in the U.S. But this new graph shows us how big the difference really is compared to a few particular models.

According to AID, around 13,000 Model 3 (numbers vary depending on estimations) were sold last month compared to just:

  • ≈3,800 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • ≈3,400 Audi A4
  • ≈3,200 BMW 3-Series
  • ≈2,100 Lexus IS

Well, Model 3 not only outsold particular models (all passenger cars except for maybe seven), but for example, it outsold all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars – ≈8,500 (SUVs excluded). Mercedes-Benz sold in total just 20,034 vehicles in July (down 22.7%).

Interestingly, Ford and Chevrolet don’t have a single passenger model that can beat the Model 3 in volume. That’s rather surprising to us, but what’s really intriguing is the outlook for the Model 3 in the coming months when production increase even more.

10 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Outsold All Mercedes-Benz Cars Combined"

BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I get the feeling that Tesla 3 is taking sales away from Mercedes, BMW, Audi more than from other EV like Bolt, Leaf, IoniqEV, etc. Current price for 3 is much higher than other EV (about $17K higher than Bolt on sale), but 3 (post subsidy) is cheaper than most Mercedes, etc.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Viking79

I made this chart based on data from Inside EVs:
https://carswithplugs.com/2018/08/04/tesla-july-2018-market-share-plug-in/

Honestly, everything else will probably need fairly high incentives to survive except for a few lower volume cars. People of course will still buy Bolt EVs, etc as long as they are priced accordingly. It will be interesting to see what happens when $35k model 3 comes out.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John

Little light-hearted humor for a Sunday morning:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxEClGh6Mus

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Benz

Total annual Tesla Model 3 deliveries in 2018 will be about 140,000.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mikael

Soon as much sales as Mercedes Benz, that is not bad. It is impressive that Tesla reached 80% of their sales.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
theflew

Satisfying initial demand is different than ongoing yearly sales. Notice the model S/X volumes.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
yo

Kudos to Tesla but the BEV Mercedes are coming in that famous 2020 time frame…

57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
CDAVIS

From article: “…Model 3 not only outsold particular models (all passenger cars except for maybe seven), but for example, it outsold all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars…”
————-

Anti-Tesla wolfpack leader Jim Chanos said:

“…. I don’t care that it [Tesla Shares] came from $30 or $200 or $300. That’s just meaningless. We think the [Tesla] equity is worthless… Tesla is not a leader.” source:

https://www.investopedia.com/news/james-chanos-calls-teslas-equity-worthless/

So according to Jim Chanos “worthless” Tesla “is not a leader” in the EV automotive space.

Delusional Jim Chanos…

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
zzzzzzzzzz

Tesla claims that top 5 trade-ins for model 3 are:
The Toyota Prius, the BMW 3 Series, the Honda Accord, the Honda Civic and the Nissan Leaf.

Mercedes and Audi isn’t even in the top 5, only BMW 3.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Tesla-Model-3-buyers-trade-in-these-five-cars-13124782.php

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
M3 Owned- Niro EV TBD - Former 500e and Spark EV,

That’s because all the BMW owners were waiting for the Performance edition 😉

Let’s see how Q3+Q4 numbers look with the Performance edition available– may be catching some peoples’ attention.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago