Tesla Model 3 Easily Outsold All Other EVs In Europe In February 2019
March and April could be epically big.
Tesla is already the top-selling BEV brand in Western Europe (see report for February) and the latest data provided by industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) suggest that the Tesla Model 3 is the top-selling model.
In the last month, about 3,724 registrations of the Model 3 were counted, which is several hundred more than in the case of the second top car, the Renault ZOE. Biggest markets for Model 3 were Germany (959) and Norway (791).
This first month of volume deliveries in Western Europe brings the Model 3 share out of the total BEV market to 18.4%.
Taking into consideration that on sale were only the two top of the line versions and not in all markets and not even for the full month, March should be a Model S sales tsunami.
As we already reported, in Norway new Model 3 registrations exceeded 2,500 in the first 20 days, and now on March 22 approaches 3,000 (as of writing)! Total sales for Europe maybe will even exceed 10,000 per month.
Top five BEVs in Western Europe in February 2019:
- Tesla Model 3 – 3,724
- Renault ZOE – almost 3,000
- Nissan LEAF – more than 2,500
- BMW i3 – over 2,000
- Hyundai Kona Electric – less than 2,000
W-Europe's top selling electric cars in February:#Tesla Model 3
Top spot with 3,724 registrations.
Its top market was Germany (959 units), followed by Norway (791)
Model 3 accounted for 18.4% of all new BEVs in Feb
Source: https://t.co/JrJPrLdAAN
#NordicEVSummit pic.twitter.com/9IqX89dqYT
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) March 21, 2019
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Easily Outsold All Other EVs In Europe In February 2019"
Norway – 3k
Germany – 3k
Sweden – 1,5k
Netherlands – 1,5k
Switzerland – 1k
Belgium – 1k
France, Spain and Italy – 1,5k
Portugal, Denmark, austria, Finland – 1,5k
15k is my guess!
14k 😉
12k would already be epic!
They have almost 3 years worth of reservations, of course it outsells all the other cars. The question is how well it will sell once they are through the backlog.
The other interesting question is when all the versions will be available in Europe (now, the deliveries are only for the most expansive ones LR and P versions), what will be the distribution of each version among the total sales.