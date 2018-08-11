  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Tesla Model 3 Outsold Small, Midsize Luxury Cars From 11 Automakers

Tesla Model 3 Outsold Small, Midsize Luxury Cars From 11 Automakers

3 H BY MARK KANE 24

A Tesla tsunami hit the small and midsize luxury/premium car market in the U.S.

While most of the reports noticed record Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. in July (14,250), and sales exceeding comparable conventional models, it’s still not the whole story.

Jest Me Living presents Good Car Bad Car’s data that shows that Models 3 is simply eating into sales volume that normally would be divided between other brands.

See Also
What Does It Cost To Insure Your Tesla Model 3? Take Our Poll
Watch A Day In The Life: Modified Tesla Model 3
How Hard Is It To Steal A Tesla?

Telsa Model 3 alone outsold all small and midsize luxury vehicles from Infiniti, Volvo, Alfa Romeo, Acura, Jaguar, Audi, Genesis, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes in its category, depriving them all of any chance of growth.

We certainly would not be willing to take a role of senior manager at any of these now-beaten makes who will be tasked with the job of explaining the sale collapse to shareholders.

August sales will be reported by us next week and though numbers aren’t yet tabulated, you can bet the Model 3 will come out on top once again.

Small and midsize luxury car sales in U.S. in July 2018 (Source: Jest Me Living, Good Car Bad Car)

 

Source: Good Car Bad Car

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

24 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Outsold Small, Midsize Luxury Cars From 11 Automakers"

newest oldest most voted
leafowner

It’s simply better than the competition. These figures will continue for a while due to the huge backlog of orders — but regardless the competition has to be concerned!

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Green

Of course the competition is watching, and most have projects going behind the scenes to protect their market, but none are in panic…

Vote Up0-7Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
paul k

I am definitely not a Tesla hater, shorter or FUDster but really would be significant if Tesla starts turning a profit soon. It would be such a shame for the company that showed the world how good EVs can be to start sinking beneath the waves.

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
MABUS

Deben seguir invirtiendo en factorias

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Scott Franco

Si, y en China va fabrica nueva, tambien los carros alli hacer mas dinero y costo menos.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
BenG

Given the success of the Model 3 thus far, combined with ongoing success of Model S and X, Tesla would have no trouble raising capital if they need it any time soon.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Vexar
All eyes are on Q3, that is the consensus! I also hope that Tesla gets to the point where they can be profitable regardless of the ZEV credit program very, very soon, and then does the easily-misunderstood thing of not selling their ZEV credits. Why? Force manufacturers to “build more compliance cars” or get into the game with a real BEV line-up. Why do other manufacturers need force? Because they won’t do it on their own. If all you sell is an ICE, and it is cheap as a purchase price, 98-99% of buyers in the US will keep buying it. The remainder either care about the environment, or can do a TCO calculation, or think that BEVs are just amazing vehicles (or some: specifically Tesla). I think the one, major exception to this rule is Harley Davidson. They have been out-performed for years by BEV motorcycles, and their leather waistcoat-wearing, sunburned rebel riders are aging out of the market. Since BEV motorcycles are far less labor to build, as battery prices come down, it makes economic sense for the business. If $100 /kWh is the tipping-point for BEV cars, what is the tipping point for BEV motorcycles? $2000 electric… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott Franco

Sure, please name another company that failed because of high demand for a product that they could not make a profit from.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Dimitrij

With the declining interest of the US drivers in the non-SUV/CUV/pickup truck species in general, chances are that the TM3 becomes the best-selling sedan, period.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
BenG

It will be tough for the Model 3 to outsell the Camry, Civic, or Corolla (the top sellers in July with more than 26,000 each) which have such a price advantage, but if Tesla does ramp up to 7,000/week, sustains it for a full month, and delivers all of those to the US, then they could indeed nab the #1 sedan spot for a given month.

They definitely will face challenges hitting and sustaining that kind of production, but it could happen, possibly even before the end of the year.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dimitrij

Given the current trend towards taller vehicles that has to do with utility and convenience and not with not the advent of the EV’s, it would not be the pressure from TM3 that may squeeze Camrys, Civics and Corollas toward the periphery of the US vehicle market; ironically, it could be their own brethren and sistren RAV4, HRV and CHR. So, the TM3 may occupy the abandoned sedan slot by default, so to speak.

Even more ironically, the same thing might happen to the TM3 when/if the TMY shows up, but we shall live and see.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
BillT

Impressive and there are still 2 other shoes to drop: #1 is $37.5k (base model 3 in any color but black with delivery) – $48K (optioned up) Standard Range model 3 and # is model Y. In the case of #2, Tesla may have more competition.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Michael Will

35k not 37.5k. If you are accounting for federal tax credit being half of 7500 then it’s 31.25k

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

He said in any color except black ($1,000) and with delivery ($1,200), so the $37,500 is close. $35k with black paint and without delivery.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green

Steven, why on your EV range tracking list do you show Tesla Model 3 LR starting at 37500? Tesla does not offer any Model 3 under 49K on their website, and there is no mention of $37,500 anywhere.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Vexar

The $37500 price is the GM BoltEV. Common mistake that the base GM vehicle is the same price, when it is more expensive. (once they start making the base Model III, of course!)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

Except you can probably negotiate up to 20% off a Bolt EV, so the price you pay for a Bolt EV will be less and the Bolt EV is technically better equipped for that price, although I think most would prefer the Model 3 due to other factors like superchargers, available Autopilot (although cost goes way up) and over the air updates.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Lou Grinzo

Good points, but I would also add that EVs from legacy companies — thinking in particular right now of GM, Nissan, Hynudai, and Kia — have the advantage of familiarity of the buying process. We ALL hate franchised dealers, and with very good reason, but the bottom line is that going to your local dealer, driving/picking out a car, negotiating a price, and then picking it up in a couple of days is for the vast majority of car buyers in the US much more in their comfort zone than is buying a new Tesla. (If I bought a M3 today, how long would it take me to get it?)

And yes, no one needs to remind me how dreadful many dealers are at doing anything related to EVs. I’ve mentioned on this site the mind numbingly bad experience I had with Chevy dealers when looking at Bolts early this year.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Marcel Guldemond

Even if they have more competition, it’ll be a much bigger market to steal sales from. Lots of Subaru and CRV drivers who would switch to EV as soon as the option is available. Model Y will probably at least equal Model 3 sales once production ramps up, which means Tesla might be selling 700K-1.2M EVs per year. That would be amazing, and would really force the EV revolution forward.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BenG
Awesome to see Tesla taking it to a larger market and crushing the competition. Seems to be an amazing car with potentially wide appeal. I know I would love to have one, though I’ll be waiting about 3-4 years to buy a used Model 3 built late 2018 or later (to avoid at least the worst of the initial quality problems they experienced, and to wait for the used car prices to drop way down.) It will be very interesting to see how Tesla manages the ongoing ramp up towards 8,000 cars per week … I expect demand will be there for years to come to absorb the supply if Tesla can produce them. Up next, and an even bigger potential seller: Model Y. Midsize sport-luxury crossover utility vehicle based on the 3, with comparable performance, much more interior room, and towing capacity. Entry level at ~$40k and optioned out Performance model approaching $90k. How soon can Tesla make it happen? The Y is definitely one of two new vehicles that Tesla is working on now … my guess at the other one is the Semi, given the amount of news we’ve seen about it since introduction. Roadster and Pickup… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Vexar

I think they are a lot further along with the Semi than that. My guess is that they are going to wait until they hit a profit point, then start building out a General Assembly line for the Semi. My guess would be Nevada. They do need to sort out suppliers and start building the tooling, ordering robots, and so forth. With the War on Trade, that has likely gotten a bit more complicated.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BenG

I think Tesla currently designing the production Semi, incorporating the knowledge they’ve gained from the prototypes that are in the wild now. Once they have the final production design down, and the design of the factory line to build it, then they have to order the factory machines, build the line, install the machines, and build and test an initial pre-production test fleet … all these steps will take time.

It’s good and somewhat impressive that Tesla has some prototypes out touring the country, but from prototype to production is still a long way away even if Tesla skips some steps like they did with Model 3, (i.e. selling the initial pre-production test fleet to company insiders who are under non-disclosure agreement).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Chris O

14K Model 3 sales and the market only expanded by 2K, looks like the ICE competition is hurting.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
J. L. Brown

It is worse than that — look at the numbers in the last column, the totals. Those numbers do not include Tesla. Now compare that top total to the number of TM3s sold — Tesla now has about 20% of all sales in this segment. Even now — before it hits full production, with no advertisement, being actively anti-sold by Tesla, embroiled in manufactured controversy and negative news — the Model 3 is dominating the market. Once the various production quirks get ironed out & they ramp to 10k per week, the neighbor effect alone will make sales explode.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago