Tesla Model 3 Outsold Small, Midsize Luxury Cars From 11 Automakers
A Tesla tsunami hit the small and midsize luxury/premium car market in the U.S.
While most of the reports noticed record Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. in July (14,250), and sales exceeding comparable conventional models, it’s still not the whole story.
Jest Me Living presents Good Car Bad Car’s data that shows that Models 3 is simply eating into sales volume that normally would be divided between other brands.
Telsa Model 3 alone outsold all small and midsize luxury vehicles from Infiniti, Volvo, Alfa Romeo, Acura, Jaguar, Audi, Genesis, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes in its category, depriving them all of any chance of growth.
We certainly would not be willing to take a role of senior manager at any of these now-beaten makes who will be tasked with the job of explaining the sale collapse to shareholders.
August sales will be reported by us next week and though numbers aren’t yet tabulated, you can bet the Model 3 will come out on top once again.
Source: Good Car Bad Car
24 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Outsold Small, Midsize Luxury Cars From 11 Automakers"
It’s simply better than the competition. These figures will continue for a while due to the huge backlog of orders — but regardless the competition has to be concerned!
Of course the competition is watching, and most have projects going behind the scenes to protect their market, but none are in panic…
I am definitely not a Tesla hater, shorter or FUDster but really would be significant if Tesla starts turning a profit soon. It would be such a shame for the company that showed the world how good EVs can be to start sinking beneath the waves.
Deben seguir invirtiendo en factorias
Si, y en China va fabrica nueva, tambien los carros alli hacer mas dinero y costo menos.
Given the success of the Model 3 thus far, combined with ongoing success of Model S and X, Tesla would have no trouble raising capital if they need it any time soon.
Sure, please name another company that failed because of high demand for a product that they could not make a profit from.
With the declining interest of the US drivers in the non-SUV/CUV/pickup truck species in general, chances are that the TM3 becomes the best-selling sedan, period.
It will be tough for the Model 3 to outsell the Camry, Civic, or Corolla (the top sellers in July with more than 26,000 each) which have such a price advantage, but if Tesla does ramp up to 7,000/week, sustains it for a full month, and delivers all of those to the US, then they could indeed nab the #1 sedan spot for a given month.
They definitely will face challenges hitting and sustaining that kind of production, but it could happen, possibly even before the end of the year.
Given the current trend towards taller vehicles that has to do with utility and convenience and not with not the advent of the EV’s, it would not be the pressure from TM3 that may squeeze Camrys, Civics and Corollas toward the periphery of the US vehicle market; ironically, it could be their own brethren and sistren RAV4, HRV and CHR. So, the TM3 may occupy the abandoned sedan slot by default, so to speak.
Even more ironically, the same thing might happen to the TM3 when/if the TMY shows up, but we shall live and see.
Impressive and there are still 2 other shoes to drop: #1 is $37.5k (base model 3 in any color but black with delivery) – $48K (optioned up) Standard Range model 3 and # is model Y. In the case of #2, Tesla may have more competition.
35k not 37.5k. If you are accounting for federal tax credit being half of 7500 then it’s 31.25k
He said in any color except black ($1,000) and with delivery ($1,200), so the $37,500 is close. $35k with black paint and without delivery.
Steven, why on your EV range tracking list do you show Tesla Model 3 LR starting at 37500? Tesla does not offer any Model 3 under 49K on their website, and there is no mention of $37,500 anywhere.
The $37500 price is the GM BoltEV. Common mistake that the base GM vehicle is the same price, when it is more expensive. (once they start making the base Model III, of course!)
Except you can probably negotiate up to 20% off a Bolt EV, so the price you pay for a Bolt EV will be less and the Bolt EV is technically better equipped for that price, although I think most would prefer the Model 3 due to other factors like superchargers, available Autopilot (although cost goes way up) and over the air updates.
Good points, but I would also add that EVs from legacy companies — thinking in particular right now of GM, Nissan, Hynudai, and Kia — have the advantage of familiarity of the buying process. We ALL hate franchised dealers, and with very good reason, but the bottom line is that going to your local dealer, driving/picking out a car, negotiating a price, and then picking it up in a couple of days is for the vast majority of car buyers in the US much more in their comfort zone than is buying a new Tesla. (If I bought a M3 today, how long would it take me to get it?)
And yes, no one needs to remind me how dreadful many dealers are at doing anything related to EVs. I’ve mentioned on this site the mind numbingly bad experience I had with Chevy dealers when looking at Bolts early this year.
Even if they have more competition, it’ll be a much bigger market to steal sales from. Lots of Subaru and CRV drivers who would switch to EV as soon as the option is available. Model Y will probably at least equal Model 3 sales once production ramps up, which means Tesla might be selling 700K-1.2M EVs per year. That would be amazing, and would really force the EV revolution forward.
I think they are a lot further along with the Semi than that. My guess is that they are going to wait until they hit a profit point, then start building out a General Assembly line for the Semi. My guess would be Nevada. They do need to sort out suppliers and start building the tooling, ordering robots, and so forth. With the War on Trade, that has likely gotten a bit more complicated.
I think Tesla currently designing the production Semi, incorporating the knowledge they’ve gained from the prototypes that are in the wild now. Once they have the final production design down, and the design of the factory line to build it, then they have to order the factory machines, build the line, install the machines, and build and test an initial pre-production test fleet … all these steps will take time.
It’s good and somewhat impressive that Tesla has some prototypes out touring the country, but from prototype to production is still a long way away even if Tesla skips some steps like they did with Model 3, (i.e. selling the initial pre-production test fleet to company insiders who are under non-disclosure agreement).
14K Model 3 sales and the market only expanded by 2K, looks like the ICE competition is hurting.
It is worse than that — look at the numbers in the last column, the totals. Those numbers do not include Tesla. Now compare that top total to the number of TM3s sold — Tesla now has about 20% of all sales in this segment. Even now — before it hits full production, with no advertisement, being actively anti-sold by Tesla, embroiled in manufactured controversy and negative news — the Model 3 is dominating the market. Once the various production quirks get ironed out & they ramp to 10k per week, the neighbor effect alone will make sales explode.