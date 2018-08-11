Tesla Model 3 Outsold Small, Midsize Luxury Cars From 11 Automakers

3 H BY MARK KANE

A Tesla tsunami hit the small and midsize luxury/premium car market in the U.S.

While most of the reports noticed record Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. in July (14,250), and sales exceeding comparable conventional models, it’s still not the whole story.

Jest Me Living presents Good Car Bad Car’s data that shows that Models 3 is simply eating into sales volume that normally would be divided between other brands.

Telsa Model 3 alone outsold all small and midsize luxury vehicles from Infiniti, Volvo, Alfa Romeo, Acura, Jaguar, Audi, Genesis, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes in its category, depriving them all of any chance of growth.

We certainly would not be willing to take a role of senior manager at any of these now-beaten makes who will be tasked with the job of explaining the sale collapse to shareholders.

August sales will be reported by us next week and though numbers aren’t yet tabulated, you can bet the Model 3 will come out on top once again.

Let me know when you get it pic.twitter.com/h7oXMIyeC6 — Jest Me Living (@JestMeLiving) August 26, 2018

Source: Good Car Bad Car