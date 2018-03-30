  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Posts Video Of Packed Outbound Model 3 Lot

Tesla Posts Video Of Packed Outbound Model 3 Lot

6 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 7

Here’s a look at Tesla’s 24-hour commitment to meeting its Q2 production goal.

During the last week of the second quarter, Tesla pushed hard to meet or even surpass its Model 3 production goal – 5,000 vehicles in one week. On top of this, the automaker was also still building Model S and X vehicles. When the week came to close, a celebration was in order. Tesla built 7,000 cars in seven days, about 5,000 of which were Model 3s. Following the good news, Model 3 workers are taking a brief break before picking up the pace again.

Tesla Model 3 Production
Musk Tweets - Tesla Production Hits 7,000 In 7 Days, Model 3 Reaches 5,000
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q2 2018
Tesla Q2 Production - Model 3 Hits 28,578, Total Reaches 53,339

During all the chaos of trying to push past the goal, Tesla took video of its outbound logistics lot. Now, they’ve shared a time-lapse version of that video. It shows the happenings as the cars and delivery trucks were moving in and out of the lot at all hours of the day and night.

Keep in mind that this milestone was achieved even though the automaker had to shut Model 3 production for 1o days during the quarter. In addition, some Model 3 vehicles (about 20 percent) were built on a new assembly line in a tent. To top it off, in order to work toward eventual profitability, Tesla laid off 9 percent of its employees during the quarter as well. As the automaker moves forward, we can only imagine that Model 3 production will continue to accelerate significantly.

Source: Teslarati

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tesla Posts Video Of Packed Outbound Model 3 Lot"

newest oldest most voted
Rightofthepeople

Cool video. Serious question, does it ever rain in Fremont? I counted all or parts of 7 days in the video and didn’t see a drop of rain.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

Why would it rain in summer?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Doggydogworld

My first CA summer I glanced outside and saw raindrops. I dashed outside to put my convertible’s top up. By the time I got to it the rain had stopped.

Newspaper next day said it was the first recorded July rainfall in 48 years – 0.01 inch!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
ffbj

The musical reply to your question:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEMJ2AnEg6s

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

There will be lots of happy people in next few days. I’m jealous!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
xm
Apparently, there needs to be a broad SEC Investigation into the activities of the short sellers, including Mr. Chanos: “Incredibly, over the next three years was stories of harassment of Fairfax workers, the CEO Prem Watsa, his wife, even his pastor. While this was happening Fairfax was besieged by accusations of fraud sent to rating agencies, regulators, even Fairfax’s own business partners. Nearly all of these troubles could be traced back to Spyro Contogouris, a man hired by Chanos, Loeb, and Sender to “bring down Fairfax”. Contogouris’s strategy would be to sink Fairfax by “closing access to the capital markets”—cutting off its access to funding by undermining its reputation. This was old-school Sun Tzu stuff, isolate-and-destroy tactics, “attacking by stratagem”: General Contogouris would cut off his enemy’s supply lines by, among other things, sullying the firm’s standing with ratings agencies and shareholders and others in a group he termed “FoF,” for “Friends of Fairfax.” He wanted to “get them where they eat,” cutting off their credit lines, particularly going after their ratings by agencies like A. M. Best. All this Contogouris promised to Chanos, Loeb, Sender, and others from the start.” Looks like deep pocket funding of Immoral and Criminal… Read more »
Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Kosh

Soon you’ll have trouble finding your 3 in the grocery store parking lot….

we may need a “locate my model 3” app for the phone….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago