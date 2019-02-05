Number Of Identified Tesla Model 3 Orders In Europe Close To 20,000

37 M BY MARK KANE

Almost 2/3 of the Model 3 were ordered in Norway, the Netherlands and Germany

The voluntary dataset of Tesla Model 3 orders placed in Europe currently indicates over 19,300 (as of January 31, 2019), which is roughly 5,500 more than a month earlier.

As not all customers were willing to add their order to the list, and only top of the line versions are available, we can safely bet that more than 20,000 people are waiting for their cars.

The latest data shows also that the number of orders increased in all major markets. Norway’s share – with over 5,100 – decreased from one third to more than one fourth. On the other hand, the Netherlands went up from less than 8% to 20% and becomes the second biggest market (over 3,800) according to the data.

So far, the best selling models in Europe (Nissan LEAF, Renault ZOE) had around 40,000 sales in 2018, so the Tesla Model 3 has a big chance to become #1 this year.

Tesla Model 3 orders in Europe – February 5, 2019

Source: Tesla Model 3: Europe Orders