Number Of Identified Tesla Model 3 Orders In Europe Close To 20,000
Almost 2/3 of the Model 3 were ordered in Norway, the Netherlands and Germany
The voluntary dataset of Tesla Model 3 orders placed in Europe currently indicates over 19,300 (as of January 31, 2019), which is roughly 5,500 more than a month earlier.
As not all customers were willing to add their order to the list, and only top of the line versions are available, we can safely bet that more than 20,000 people are waiting for their cars.
The latest data shows also that the number of orders increased in all major markets. Norway’s share – with over 5,100 – decreased from one third to more than one fourth. On the other hand, the Netherlands went up from less than 8% to 20% and becomes the second biggest market (over 3,800) according to the data.
So far, the best selling models in Europe (Nissan LEAF, Renault ZOE) had around 40,000 sales in 2018, so the Tesla Model 3 has a big chance to become #1 this year.
Tesla Model 3 orders in Europe – February 5, 2019
Source: Tesla Model 3: Europe Orders
> Market penetration per 1mio inhabitants: 971
1,000,000 / 971 = 1030.
So to put it another way, one out of every thousand Norwegians has already ordered a Model 3.
Woah.
(I’m fairly sure that’s not right, of course, but can someone tell me what exactly this stat does mean?)
im fairly sure that more than one of 1000 Norwegians have ordered the car. Where i live is more like one out of 300
If just Tesla could share some light on the hitch option, ill place my order immediately. As a first day reservation holder ive been waiting for a while.. So please Elon.. bring it on!
I think you’re right, Norway has a population of a little over 5 million, so with over 5000 orders that is indeed roughly 1 Model 3 order per 1000 Norwegians.
40k for the whole year? They’ll sell twice that many. They have to.
Some of these orders are probably for multiple cars, from leasing companies and such. The hope is 20k orders represents something like 30k cars. We’ll get another clue when they open up orders for LR or MR.