Tesla Model 3 Now On Display In Showrooms – See And Sit In One Today

2 days ago by Eric Loveday

The Tesla Model 3 is finally hitting showrooms, but for display purposes only. No test drives yet.

Well, the 3s aren’t there quite yet, but starting in a few hours the cars will be on display.

This allows potential buyers to see the car before buying the car. Now that’s a concept we can all appreciate.

Mercury News reports:

“For the first time, the general public can come see — and even sit in — a Tesla Model 3 in a company showroom, starting Friday at 10 a.m. at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto.”

The news site adds that Tesla hosted a private event last night open only to existing Tesla owners. Those owners got the check out the Model 3, some for the first time.

But later today, starting at two locations Stanford Shopping Center and Century City Mall in Los Angeles, Model 3s will be on display and open to the public.

A Tesla spokesperson stated that Model 3s will gradually make their way to showrooms across the U.S., though no timeline or rollout schedule was announced.

Mercury News adds:

“In the Stanford Shopping Center showroom, the single vehicle on display is a $50,000 premium version with add-ons including a long-range battery allowing for an estimated 310-mile range, compared to the 210 miles for the basic car.”

It’s like that Tesla will begin displaying Model 3s at sites where initial interest was high on reservation day. Tesla told Mercury News that eventually (again, no timeline given) Model 3s will be available for test drive purposes too.

So, if you haven’t yet and want to see the Model 3 in person and sit in it too, today is the first day Tesla itself is making that possible.

Source: Mercury News