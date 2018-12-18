Watch Tesla Model 3 Navigate on Autopilot Almost Crash Before Off-Ramp

3 H BY MARK KANE

When it happens, you have just a moment to react.

Consumer Reports rightly noticed that Tesla’s Navigate On Autopilot feature requires improvements because currently you need to pay even more attention than using Autopilot without Navigation.

One of the Tesla Model 3 drivers recently shared a video of a dangerous situation when Autopilot confused the upcoming off-ramp with a small emergency area before the off-ramp. The driver needed to take control as the car turned towards the barriers.