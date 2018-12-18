Watch Tesla Model 3 Navigate on Autopilot Almost Crash Before Off-Ramp
When it happens, you have just a moment to react.
Consumer Reports rightly noticed that Tesla’s Navigate On Autopilot feature requires improvements because currently you need to pay even more attention than using Autopilot without Navigation.
One of the Tesla Model 3 drivers recently shared a video of a dangerous situation when Autopilot confused the upcoming off-ramp with a small emergency area before the off-ramp. The driver needed to take control as the car turned towards the barriers.
“I was driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive using Navigation on Autopilot on my Tesla Model 3 on Nov. 13, 2018. Based on my route, Navigation on Autopilot, which is Tesla’s most advanced driving feature yet, was about to automatically activate the right turn signal and exit the highway off-ramp.But shortly before the off-ramp, there was a small area of highway for people to pull over in case of emergency. Navigation on Autopilot, which requires Enhanced Autopilot and was engaged while I was on the highway, misinterpreted this.
Thinking that emergency area was the off-ramp, which was right before the actual Belmont off-ramp, Navigation on Autopilot quickly swerved into there while I was driving 45 mph. Holding the wheel already, I immediately disengaged Navigation on Autopilot and veered left to avoid hitting the curb head on.
Software version: 2018.42.4 ccb9715”
First get off the phone, otherwise it’s an important edged case.
He was using Bluetooth, the call was routed through the stereo.
Stop making excuses for a Beta SW that has bugs.
Good bug report for beta software! Lakeshore drive isn’t a highway, it’s a zoo through the city haha.
Those Tesla developers, always with the jokes!
Wow. Nice save though.
Robot version 1.0 going to be interesting.
Strange, I thought the cars always correlated their position with satellite maps. That bus pull-off has likely been there for years…..
The configuration of lake shore drive in Chicago changes quite frequently. During rush hours traffic is routed into opposing lanes using only safety cones. As you can see there is no shoulder on either side and the lanes are extremely narrow. The speed limit changes seasonally. Insanse / moronic Uber drivers stop on the highway to allow passengers to hop the guardrails at North Ave beach. Nobody should trust any dynamic steering system on this road.
A human driver on this unfamiliar road would have been confused as well. It is in a place where the offramp should be and looks like an offramp until you see the other curb.
Why is he using Autopilot on these weird city streets in the 1st place??? It’s still only for regular highway use.