Let’s Check Out A Tesla Model 3 Modified By Mountain Pass Performance

Now you can see Mountain Pass Performance’s new, improved Tesla Model 3 up close.

Our good friend Sasha Anis invited Trevor Page from Model 3 Owners Club to visit Mountian Pass Performance and check out what he and his team have been working on. We’ve shared some of Sasha’s projects before, but this a more candid, up-close look at his company’s latest venture.

Trev gets a tour of the shop, which includes an in-depth look at the Model 3 aftermarket brakes and suspension. He also gets a quick peek at one of Sasha’s other ongoing and inspiring projects: a Tesla-powered “Blue Lightning” Lotus Evora EV conversion with a Model S motor and two 16 kWh Chevrolet Volt batteries.

Check out the video for all the details.