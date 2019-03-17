Tesla Says Model 3 & Model Y Will Both Be Equipped To Tow
Teslas go towing.
Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen says that the recently revealed Model Y will be equipped to tow and he adds that the Model 3 will eventually get a tow bar too, that’s according to Norwegian site Elbilen.
Elbilen cites Tesla Owners Club Norway as the source of the new towing info, stating (via Google Translate):
Newly launched Tesla Model Y will have towbar. That’s what Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen says of the electric car when we met him at the Model Y launch.
Of course, we asked if Model 3 will also have a towbar. – Yeah. When? – Soon, his short answer is.
Is The Tesla Model 3 Actually Equipped To Tow?
A while back, we uncovered possible news of the Model 3 being equipped to tow. As we previously stated (see link above):
“…new drawings of the Model 3’s inner workings show a Trailer Light Controller and Trailer Light ECU… there’s no way to know if those who have already ordered a Model 3 may still benefit.”
So, combined with the words of Franz, we’d say this seems pretty set in stone now. Both Model Y and Model 3 should have the ability and be rated to tow, at least that’s what all this news and info suggests.
Source: Elbilen
4 Comments on "Tesla Says Model 3 & Model Y Will Both Be Equipped To Tow"
And boom goes the dynamite.
And that’s a big sigh of relief
Great News, can we also have the 40/20/40 folding seats and chrome delete for the Model 3.
For a company that needs as much revenue that they can bring in, they sure a lot of easy money sitting on the table. Jeez, put a $1300 Tow kit on your web site. You’ll sell a bunch and you’ll let people buying the 3 & Y know that they can tow with the vehicles.