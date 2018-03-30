Watch Tesla Model 3 Versus Model S In Most Unique Race To Date

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It’s the greatest race and you get to watch these Tesla siblings in actual speed … huh?

Yes folks, here we have the first Tesla Model 3 versus Tesla Model S Summon Race! These cars are actually going to race one another without anyone in the driver’s seats. But, interestingly, they will both be piloted by the same “driver.” What gives?

On the left of your screen is a Tesla Model S 75. The rear-wheel-drive electric car weighs in at a whopping 4,469 pounds and will take you from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds. Its esteemed pilot is an Apple iPhone X.

Moving to the right you’ll find a Tesla Model 3 Long Range. It’s also powered by a single motor in the rear. The Model 3 weighs 3,814 pounds and tackles a zero-to-60-mph sprint in 5.1 seconds. Just to even the playing field, it’s also driven by an Apple iPhone X.

Get your popcorn, put your feet up, carve about three minutes out of your day and enjoy the results of this epic battle to its photo finish!