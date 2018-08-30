Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Production Now Underway

47 M BY TROY TESLIKE

The newest version of the Model 3 is now in production.

First VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) have started to come in for the Model 3 Mid Range aka Model 3 MR. VINs are assigned to cars after the car enters production. First deliveries are expected next week. The Model 3 Mid Range was nicknamed ‘Lemur’ after Elon’s tweet a couple of weeks ago when he unexpectedly announced this new trim level in a cryptic way.

The screenshot is from the Teslike Model 3 Order Tracker. You can use the Google form here to add your data if you have configured a Model 3.

Based on my latest calculation, I estimate that the Model 3 MR battery pack has 3,648 cells compared to 4,416 for LR and 2,976 for SR. Tesla seems to slightly under-advertise Model 3 battery capacities.

In terms of gross margins, after the latest price adjustments, the Model 3 MR has only 1.5% worse gross margins than the LR. Here are the details of my calculation:

If the 3,648 cell count estimate is accurate, the range of the Model 3 MR with the 18″ wheels and aero covers is expected to be more than the 2014 Model S 85 and 2018 Model S 75D and same as the 2016 Model S 90D. Interestingly, it is also more than the Model 3 LR AWD with 19″ wheels or the Model 3 Performance with 20″ wheels.

Source: Teslike.com