Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Gets Official EPA Rating
Early estimates have proven to be true.
According to the EPA, the Tesla Model 3 Mid Range boasts way more electric range than the Chevy Bolt and even goes further than the Hyundai Kona Electric.
The official figures from the EPA for the Mid Range version of the Model 3 are:
- 260 miles of rated range (city, highway, combined breakdown at bottom of post)
- 128 MPGe city
- 117 MPGe highway
- 123 MPGe combined
Efficiency figures do seem a bit low when compared to the Long Range RWD Model 3, but we think this is connected to some EPA test changes.
For the record, the range of 260 miles is exactly the same as what Tesla stated when it introduced the Mid Range.
Take a look at the comparo below to see how it stacks up against the Tesla Model 3 Long Range:
And here, from the EPA’s data file, is a look at the city, highway and combined range figures for the various versions of the Model 3:
8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Gets Official EPA Rating"
WTF happened? How does it go from 130 MPGe LR to 123 MPGe MR with smaller battery? Being lighter, one would expect city efficiency to be better, but even city is lot worse.
I agree, this makes no sense. I’m sure in a few months we will see one of the numbers adjusted. Unless they replaced the missing cells with something even heavier than lithium batteries. Lead? Gold?? someone rip one of those packs apart.
Maybe because it isn’t lighter? The dummy cells could have same weight, thus no need to do other certifications. Other possibility is that it is being downranked on purpose.
It says right in the article this is likely due to changes in the testing process.
Excellent range numbers, points to Tesla being able to make their Standard Range Model 3 figures rather easily by shaving another 10-15 or so KWH on this upcoming SR Model/battery pack.
Don’t forget that this Medium Range model uses the existing LR pack with some module deletions whereas the upcoming Standard Range will use a different pack designed expressedly for the SR.
This is spot on. I’ve had my Mid Range for 3 days now, 201 miles at 249 wh/mi. Almost all highway miles going about 70mph. Not too bad.
Eric, can you clarify what EPA test changes made for the lower efficiency?
The Model 3 MR battery is rumoured to have a 65 kWh capacity. This is slightly over 8% more than the Bolt EV.
The EPA range is also 8% more than the Bolt EV.
Nothing unexpected here.