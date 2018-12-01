Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Gets Official EPA Rating

38 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Early estimates have proven to be true.

According to the EPA, the Tesla Model 3 Mid Range boasts way more electric range than the Chevy Bolt and even goes further than the Hyundai Kona Electric.

The official figures from the EPA for the Mid Range version of the Model 3 are:

260 miles of rated range (city, highway, combined breakdown at bottom of post)

128 MPGe city

117 MPGe highway

123 MPGe combined

Efficiency figures do seem a bit low when compared to the Long Range RWD Model 3, but we think this is connected to some EPA test changes.

For the record, the range of 260 miles is exactly the same as what Tesla stated when it introduced the Mid Range.

Take a look at the comparo below to see how it stacks up against the Tesla Model 3 Long Range:

And here, from the EPA’s data file, is a look at the city, highway and combined range figures for the various versions of the Model 3:

Hat tip to Arpe!