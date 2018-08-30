Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Deliveries Pushed Up To Get Full Tax Credit

32 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Tesla is urging customers to buy the Model 3 right now to get the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

The end of the year is coming fast and Tesla is well aware that this means a reduction of the federal tax credit is coming. Hence, the carmaker is urging their would-be customers to purchase the new mid-range Model 3 sedan right away, if eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Released earlier this month, the Model 3 with a mid-range battery pack starts at $46,000 and comes with 260 miles of range.

The information about Tesla pushing for more Model 3 sales came through an e-mail sent to some reservation holders earlier this week. While sales tactics like these aren’t usually the go-to way of pushing sales with most legacy carmakers, with Tesla, it makes sense as the carmaker is up against some rather never before seen odds in the car industry.

Hi —-, We recently introduced a more affordable Model 3 Mid Range Battery option for $34,200 after federal tax credit and gas savings.* As a reminder, the full Federal Tax Credit of $7,500 ends after December 31, 2018. Current delivery timelines are 4 weeks for the west coast, 6 weeks for central and 8 weeks for the east coast. For delivery under 4 weeks, you can pick up your car directly from our Fremont factory. Order your Model 3 at https://tesla.com/3. *Taxes and fees not included. Price includes savings of a $7,500 Federal Tax Credit and estimated gas savings of $4,300 over 6 years. Depending on where you live, you can save even more with local incentives. Tesla | All Rights Reserved | 3500 Deer Creek Rd. Palo Alto CA 94304 Privacy Policy | Unsubscribe

Here are the delivery timelines for the new version of the Model 3 from the e-mail:

under 4 weeks for direct pick up

4 weeks west coast

6 weeks central

8 weeks east coast

If you are a reservation holder and you do have the available funds, opting in to purchase a Model 3 right away seems like a prudent decision. Otherwise, it’ll cost you more since the tax credit drops by half next year.

Source: Electrek