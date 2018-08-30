Watch A Tesla Model 3 Get Lowered With T Sportline Springs

45 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla Model 3 lowered one inch for a fantastic look and improved ride quality.

Tech Forum explains why these T Sportline lowering springs for the Tesla Model 3 are really the happy medium. These particular springs drop the car about one inch all the way around.

Other companies offer springs that lower the car a bit less, but oftentimes, it may be hard to tell that any work has even been performed, both in terms of the sedan’s look and ride quality. On the other end of the spectrum, you can choose to lower the car more drastically, but be prepared to deal with bottoming out, scraping the snow, etc.

The video goes into even more detail about T Sportline’s philosophy when it comes to lowering springs. The company suggests multi-rate springs in the rear of the car with single-rate springs up front. The goal is balanced overall ride comfort and performance. All-in-all, Tech Forum says these springs lower the car just enough while providing a cushioned ride.

The springs are for the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 and start at $350.00, although at the time of this writing, there was a sale for $299.00 This doesn’t include installation. Tech Forum paid $528.00 to have the springs installed.