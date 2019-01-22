  1. Home
Rare Tesla Model 3 Longhorn Edition Makes Debut

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 9

Hook ’em horns?

There was a time in America (ok, mostly in Texas) when owners of large Cadillacs might adorn the immense hoods of their cars with a set of horns. No, not train horns. Cow horns. And not any old cow, either. Only the impressive rack of a particular type would do: the Texas longhorn. That’s a breed of bovine said to have descended from the livestock brought to the “new world” by the likes of Christopher Columbus and Spanish colonists. But we digress.

Anyhow, there is a long tradition of sticking horns on cars. (Don’t believe us? Check Google.) We don’t know how the now almost-forgotten trend started, but at least one person is bringing it back. Behold, the Tesla Model 3 belonging to one Danny Duncan. It is now resplendently adorned with an imposing set of cow antlers. And, as you can see in the video below, putting them in place was no easy matter.

I put horns on my Tesla 😂

Posted by Danny Duncan on Monday, January 21, 2019

While we’re not sure why people chose this sort of hood ornamentation in the past, in this case we suspect it may be due to Texas Longhorns fandom (the college teams, not the cow). Duncan, who currently has over 2 million YouTube subscribers, has in other videos used the “hook ’em horns” University of Texas at Austin slogan.

While we’re don’t expect the debut of this Model 3 Longhorn edition to reignite any trends, we can’t help but have a laugh at its ridiculousness, as well as at some of the reactions the YouTuber gets driving his now very unique vehicle around. We imagine Duncan may upload a longer video featuring the whole story of procuring and integrating this exceptional ornamentation on his channel. Enjoy!

Source: Facebook

 

9 Comments on "Rare Tesla Model 3 Longhorn Edition Makes Debut"

God/Bacardi

I’ll be one of the first to ask, “what’s the range?”

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

… and efficiency in mi/kWh?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Reboot

Not in kWh, but in impaled per 100 miles

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
BoltUp

Hope the owner can keep it from unnecessary charging.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Spudley

Hehehehe. Home, home on the range.

http://badpuns.com/comics/punter-comic/cattle

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Robb Stark

Just wait til the Tesla pickup hits Texas.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
God/Bacardi

Body shops can’t wait, many of the first Tesla pickups will get keyed in oil country…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

If they ever do a sequel to “Blazing Saddles”, this car will have to put in an appearance.

I can just hear Slim Pickens saying “What kind of deviated prevert* would put a set of good ol’ Texas longhorns on a gol-durn ELECTRIC CAR?!?”

*Well okay, my version of Slim Pickens is channeling Col. Guano from “Dr. Strangelove”. 😉

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
ffbj

Colonel “Bat” Guano.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago