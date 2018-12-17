Tesla Model 3 Long Term Review | Lessons Learned Over Three Seasons

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

What does one learn after living with a Tesla Model 3 for six months?

YouTuber Tesla Canuck has had his Tesla Model 3 over the course of three seasons in Canada. Fortunately, he’s been using his videos to document his journey since the beginning. In this recent video, he begins with his delivery experience and takes us through the seasons of ownership chronologically. If you haven’t had the time to keep up with his long list of videos, this is a fantastic summary of his journey as a Model 3 owner.

Canuck was one of the first people in the Toronto area to take delivery of a Model 3. Despite the fact that Tesla lost his wire transfer and the delivery situation was pretty crazy, it all worked out okay in the end. However, his tint job and initial experience with Supercharging didn’t go so well.

While Canuck already owned a Tesla Model X, he never really took it on a long road trip. This past summer, he took the Model 3 on a long trip and was pleasantly surprised at how well the car’s range worked out for the trek. He does remind us that this has a lot to do with the Tesla Supercharger Network.

He speaks about Tesla Autopilot and explains that it has worked well for him, but it’s still important not to rely on it. Every situation is different, and while it gives you peace of mind to know that the car is stocked with safety features, you shouldn’t become overconfident.

Cancuck goes on to recap many of his other Tesla Model 3 video shares. There’s really a wealth of information to take in here. Enjoy it and share your experiences with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tesla Canuck on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Long Term Review | 3 Seasons and all the Lessons Learned

In this video I look back at 6 months of Tesla Model 3 ownership through the lens of the videos that have documented my journey. I do this while on a scenic drive through the Canadian countryside.

One of the things I didn’t mention in my review is the repair history over the past 6 months. This is because my Model 3 has never been in for service, so I have no advice to give about this. Maybe I have been lucky, but both my Tesla’s have been solid and have never been in for service.

