Say Goodbye To The Long Range, Rear-Drive Tesla Model 3
Customers have about a week left to order
Tesla has made some dramatic changes to its Model 3 offerings. We had just learned that the California automaker will now sell a third battery size option, which will return 260 miles of range for $45,000. Then, CEO Elon Musk tweeted (embedded below) that the long-range, rear-wheel-drive version of the mid-size sedan will be departing the scene.
Rated at 310 miles of range and starting at
$44,000 ($49,000 — the not-actually-optional premium package option tacks on an additional $5,000) may still be available to order for the next week or so, according to Musk’s tweet. We suggest that if this is the configuration you want, it’s time to order now.
Model 3 long range, rear wheel drive is still available for ordering off menu for another week or so
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018
Source: Twitter
4 Comments on "Say Goodbye To The Long Range, Rear-Drive Tesla Model 3"
If this was your desired configuration, why didn’t you already order it?
Anyways, it’s what I have. It’s not exactly what I wanted (I wanted white interior and AWD, but couldn’t wait that long), but I do love it.
Still no lease financing available.
I don’t understand the reasoning for this. Is the rear wheel drive long range that unpopular? I haven’t seen many dual motors on the road and I live in the Bay Area. Which you cannot throw a rock without hitting a model 3 now.
People who want “Long Range” should buy a Tesla Model S or a Tesla Model X.
Tesla wants to widen the range gap between the S+X and the 3.
That’s the reason why they have introduced the “Mid-Range” battery pack for the Tesla Model 3.