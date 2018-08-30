Say Goodbye To The Long Range, Rear-Drive Tesla Model 3

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Customers have about a week left to order

Tesla has made some dramatic changes to its Model 3 offerings. We had just learned that the California automaker will now sell a third battery size option, which will return 260 miles of range for $45,000. Then, CEO Elon Musk tweeted (embedded below) that the long-range, rear-wheel-drive version of the mid-size sedan will be departing the scene.

Rated at 310 miles of range and starting at $44,000 ($49,000 — the not-actually-optional premium package option tacks on an additional $5,000) may still be available to order for the next week or so, according to Musk’s tweet. We suggest that if this is the configuration you want, it’s time to order now.

Model 3 long range, rear wheel drive is still available for ordering off menu for another week or so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018

Source: Twitter