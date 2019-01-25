17 Tesla Model 3s Get Approved License Plates In Norway
Tesla delivered over 30,000 cars in Norway, but these ones are now the most anticipated.
The first small batch of Tesla Model 3 cars, which appear to be demo fleet, were recently registered in Norway. 17 new Model 3 on top of two registered in November 2018 brings the total tally to 19.
We assume that hundreds or thousands are already en route from California to Europe – particularly to the few first markets, which of course includes Norway.
The tsunami is expected to begin in February and should be easily recognizable as a big splash in the sales statistics.
Stay tune for more news from Europe, which is eager to see the EV sales surge, as previously experienced in from the Model 3 launch in both the U.S. and Canada.
Hat Tip to Carlo!!!
