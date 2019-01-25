17 Tesla Model 3s Get Approved License Plates In Norway

  1. Home
4 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla delivered over 30,000 cars in Norway, but these ones are now the most anticipated.

The first small batch of Tesla Model 3 cars, which appear to be demo fleet, were recently registered in Norway. 17 new Model 3 on top of two registered in November 2018 brings the total tally to 19.

We assume that hundreds or thousands are already en route from California to Europe – particularly to the few first markets, which of course includes Norway.

The tsunami is expected to begin in February and should be easily recognizable as a big splash in the sales statistics.

Stay tune for more news from Europe, which is eager to see the EV sales surge, as previously experienced in from the Model 3 launch in both the U.S. and Canada.

Hat Tip to Carlo!!!

