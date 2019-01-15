Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF e+, Kona EV, or e-Niro: Video Buying Guide
Which new EV should you buy?
Who better than one of the utmost, long-time authorities on electric vehicles — Bjørn Nyland — to share the pros and cons of the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF e+, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Kia e-Niro? Apparently, people have been asking Nyland which of these cars they should consider buying, and why? As usual, this guy is about as entertaining as he is informative, so we just had to share his take.
As usual, Bjørn’s latest video is not a short one. You’ll have to set aside about 30 minutes if you plan to watch it in its entirety. However, dealing with four different electric cars is not an easy task. There are surely few other reviewers that have the background, insight, knowledge, and access to vehicles to pull this off.
Nyland dives into each EV’s positives and negatives, as well as specs and details related to price, range, battery capacity, charging, horsepower, torque, acceleration, top speed, cargo volume, and semi-autonomous features.
Wow, that just about covers it, to say the least! Check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:
Leaf 3.zero e+, Model 3, Kona or e-Niro?
Many people have been asking me which car they should buy. In this video I talk about the pros and cons of each of the four selected car so you can decide which is the best for you.
3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF e+, Kona EV, or e-Niro: Video Buying Guide"
I’m for the Kona but if the leafs gets discounts on the tax credit then I will go towards their deal
These are all excellent cars. Be sure to select one with at least twice the range of your daily commute so you have plenty of power for heat, AC, and extra errands. You will love your new EVs. I’ll let you in on a secret. The LION battery sweet spot is 20-80% charge. If you can use your new EV mostly in that charge range and save 100% for trips to Granny’s house, it will easily last 2x to 4x the battery warranty. Maybe a lifetime. ENJOY!
Just curious but how many boxes did the Bolt hold? Thats funny but a pretty good comparison if you have to tote stuff. The Bolt is a very nice car too but I suspect fewer bananas.