Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF e+, Kona EV, or e-Niro: Video Buying Guide

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Which new EV should you buy?

Who better than one of the utmost, long-time authorities on electric vehicles — Bjørn Nyland — to share the pros and cons of the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF e+, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Kia e-Niro? Apparently, people have been asking Nyland which of these cars they should consider buying, and why? As usual, this guy is about as entertaining as he is informative, so we just had to share his take.

As usual, Bjørn’s latest video is not a short one. You’ll have to set aside about 30 minutes if you plan to watch it in its entirety. However, dealing with four different electric cars is not an easy task. There are surely few other reviewers that have the background, insight, knowledge, and access to vehicles to pull this off.

Nyland dives into each EV’s positives and negatives, as well as specs and details related to price, range, battery capacity, charging, horsepower, torque, acceleration, top speed, cargo volume, and semi-autonomous features.

Wow, that just about covers it, to say the least! Check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:

Leaf 3.zero e+, Model 3, Kona or e-Niro?

Many people have been asking me which car they should buy. In this video I talk about the pros and cons of each of the four selected car so you can decide which is the best for you.