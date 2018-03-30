Tesla Model 3 Takes Commanding Lead In Electric Car Sales In Canada
Canada is experiencing tremendous growth of plug-in electric car sales with June set to be another record month this year.
And Tesla has pulled out to a commanding the lead.
After nearly 5,000 sales in May, it’s estimated that in June around 6,000 plug-in cars were delivered Canada, which would translate to roughly 3% market share out of a total of over 200,000 registrations.
Sales in Canada have never been higher and various models add their part to the overall high result.
However, the biggest player turns out to be the Tesla Model 3 with an estimated 1,850 deliveries last month (and 2,306 YTD). That is total domination of the plug-in segment in Canada, just like we’ve seen in the U.S. in recent months.
With an estimated 295 Model S and 382 Model X sold In Canada in June, Tesla is the top plug-in brand in the country for the month by a massive margin. How big of a margin, you ask? Like almost 2,000 units more than any other automaker. Impressed? We certainly are.
Other strong results include:
- Nissan LEAF – 492 (down from a record 902 in May)
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 479
- Toyota Prius Plug-in / Prius Prime – 413
- Chevrolet Volt – 397
- Chevrolet Bolt EV – 306
Source: Green Car Reports
8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Takes Commanding Lead In Electric Car Sales In Canada"
Honda, Volvo, and the Korean automakers sure are being slow with their US results this month, huh?
I think they changed how they report those numbers so they have to be pulled from other means.
Could have been a lot more LEAFs and Bolts if any were available… Nissan and GM missed their chance.
Maybe not. Tesla likely moving most now to US buyers, unless we want Performance Model 3 up here, more than US does!
Go Tesla! Now please hurry up with the Supercharger rollout – 25 Supercharger locations (many of which are not really public – i.e. business parking lot) in a province of nearly 14 million people will easily be overwhelmed.
The next few months will be very telling in Ontario, which has been Canada’s province with the highest EV sales.
Hopefully we don’t see a repeat of Hong Kong.
There will most definitely be a repeat of hong kong in Ontario, but at least Quebec still has its $8000 incentive so it will absorb some of ontario’s slack. Early reports are that Tesla Model 3 is doing extremely well in Québec and that is only set to climb further with the upcoming arrival of the AWD version (I am anxiously awaiting mine!)
“many of which are not really public”
I thought all SC’s are publicly available to Tesla users?
I’ve never heard of private SC’s.
Want to sell EVs in Canada? The three things you need are Supply, Supply and Supply.