Tesla Model 3 Brings Joy: Ranked #1 By Consumer Reports Subscribers

The Tesla Model 3 is the most satisfying car on the market according to Consumer Reports.

Just the other day we shared some good news from Consumer Reports (CR). The publication noted that its readers chose the premium all-electric Tesla Model 3 as its top-rated luxury compact car. Over the years, CR has been hot and cold when it comes to Tesla. Early on, it didn’t recommend the Model 3. Fortunately, that changed. However, not long after that, the organization shared that there were still issues. Fast forward to today and CR has released the results of its annual owner satisfaction survey. As it turns out, the Model 3 not only makes the top ten list, but leads it.

According to Consumer Reports:

Our subscribers provide great insights into their satisfaction by answering one simple question: If they had it to do all over again, would they definitely buy or lease the same model? In addition, respondents also rate their cars in six categories: driving experience, comfort, value, styling, audio, and climate systems.

The organization goes on to say that this data lets prospective buyers know if a car actually lived up to its promises, along with providing what owners expect from the car. Clearly, the Model 3 has done its job and then some. In fact, it beat out the iconic Porsche 911 to top this year’s list.

CR surveys owners of over a half a million vehicles to come up with these results. Needless to say, this is not some unscientific poll based on a handful of opinions, but rather a highly respected award from one of the industry’s top consumer research organizations.

Source: Consumer Reports