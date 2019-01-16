Tesla Model 3 Issues: Frunk Won’t Open, Glovebox Won’t Close: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Rangers solved the problems with ease

Tesla Canuck released a short update on issues with the Tesla Model 3 in Canada over seven months and on the Tesla support experience.

The car seems to works fine beside two minor problems – one simple and one making life in winter annoying. The first is the glovebox, which refuses to stay closed while driving. The second one is a broken frunk, which won’t open. If you can’t open the frunk you will be in trouble because this is the only way to refill washer fluid.

Tesla’s service experience on site was called awesome, so let’s hope that all Model 3 owners will be dealing with only such minor issues.

From the video description: