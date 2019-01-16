  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Issues: Frunk Won’t Open, Glovebox Won’t Close: Video

Tesla Model 3 Issues: Frunk Won’t Open, Glovebox Won’t Close: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

Tesla Rangers solved the problems with ease

Tesla Canuck released a short update on issues with the Tesla Model 3 in Canada over seven months and on the Tesla support experience.

The car seems to works fine beside two minor problems – one simple and one making life in winter annoying. The first is the glovebox, which refuses to stay closed while driving. The second one is a broken frunk, which won’t open. If you can’t open the frunk you will be in trouble because this is the only way to refill washer fluid.

See Also
After 12,000 Miles, Is The Tesla Model 3 Still Reliable? Video
Want A Baby Blue Tesla Model 3 Interior? Solution - Blue Jeans: Video
Tesla Model 3 Rear Seat Lock Is Pure Genius: Video

Tesla’s service experience on site was called awesome, so let’s hope that all Model 3 owners will be dealing with only such minor issues.

From the video description:

After 7 months, a couple of things broke on my Model 3 the other day. Frunk won’t open, and the glovebox won’t stay shut. Pretty minor, but annoying since I can’t fill up my washer fluid and it’s mid winter. This is my first experience with Tesla support…and they are awesome!! Content index is below. Catch me on the next one if this isn’t of interest to you.

Index:

  • Introduction: 0:01
  • Glovebox won’t stay closed: 0:41
  • Frunk won’t open: 1:44
  • Tesla Canuck almost takes a header: 2:41
  • Frunk issue continued: 2:51
  • Support experience: 4:02
  • One more thing: 6:00
  • Fat hands: 6:42

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Issues: Frunk Won’t Open, Glovebox Won’t Close: Video"

newest oldest most voted
TM3x2 Chris

What the Frunk, indeed. Hope it does not happen to my TM3s. This might be climate-related issue.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
viriato

One doesn’t open, other doesn’t close…. and so the world is still in balance.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago