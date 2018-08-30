Tesla Model 3 Inventory Claimed To Be Lowest Among U.S. Automakers

  1. Home
Just a three-day supply of Tesla Model 3 vehicles compared to the industry average of about 60 days?

According to a report by Autoline Daily, it appears the answer to the above question is … yes. The report cites a previous Automotive News share (April 1, 2018 – though not a joke) that shows over four million unsold inventory vehicles from all automakers combined in the U.S., which breaks down to a 69-day supply. 1redDrop has no information related to Autoline’s source for specific Model 3 inventory figures, but admits that it only makes sense that the Silicon Valley automaker would have fewer cars on hand than traditional OEMs.

We agree that this report comes as no surprise. While Tesla hasn’t recently revealed specifics about reservation cancellations or incoming orders, the Tesla Model 3 reservation list is still likely massive and the automaker is racing to build and deliver as many cars as possible, meaning nearly every single car it makes has a potential owner waiting. According to Tesla’s second-quarter delivery report:

The remaining net Model 3 reservations count at the end of Q2 still stood at roughly 420,000 even though we have now delivered 28,386 Model 3 vehicles to date.

In July, a Tesla spokesperson responded to a Twitter user inquiring about Needham Analyst Downgrading Tesla stock. CEO Elon Musk also chimed in:

Tesla is clearly not constrained by a lack of demand like many legacy automakers. Some traditional OEMs build a multitude of cars that sit on dealer lots for quite some time. Tesla doesn’t have dealerships where it can simply drop off inventory and move along. It has to rely on multiple holding lots, a lack of an adequate supply of car haulers, and a smaller number of delivery centers in various areas of the country.

The report reminds us that Tesla manufactured 5,300 Model 3 sedans in the final week of the third quarter and almost certainly each one had already been spoken for.

1redDrop concludes that Tesla’s successful ramp-up of Model 3 production and delivery timelines should only work to attract more buyers. So, don’t expect to see the automaker showing high inventory numbers anytime soon.

Source: 1redDrop

Kosh

(cough) Bob Lutz (cough)

2 hours ago
Vexar

I wonder if he wonders if we will speak of him when he’s dead and buried.

2 hours ago
Pluto

Well his prediction that Tesla wouldn’t 2019 is about to come back to haunt him. He’ll have to answer why Tesla is alive and doing well (aka validate their approach).

1 hour ago
Pluto

Tesla wouldn’t see* 2019

1 hour ago
Val

Keep them coming. We can hardy wait.

2 hours ago
Get Real

Well, we have had an open window here at InsideEvs on many of the shills, shorters and haters who often came here from Reeking Alpha and worse sites to lamely try and spin a highly manipulated negative spin on all things Tesla.

Some of these fools have even tried posting variations of their same crap under multiple usernames that I know has kept InsideEvs staff busy trying to detect and weed out.

Mostly though the shills, shorters and haters are so lazy that they simply cut and paste the same discredited serial anti-Tesla BS from the various BS websites and this too often encompasses even some of the lazy MSM unfortunately.

Examples of these more prolific usernames that I nominate for the Hall of Shame would include (names have been altered slightly to protect the identities) See 3 something, Svengali dude, DG the db, etc.

1 hour ago
theflew

How can this be news if Tesla only allows you to preorder? Technically Tesla should have no inventory. Every car built should go to a buyer except for demo cars.

1 hour ago
jelloslug

That’s not how the Model 3 is built.

1 hour ago
theflew

Given they have a preorder list of more than 400k people the assumption would be until they build more than that you wouldn’t expect a real inventory. Sure they probably pre-build popular options and colors to maximize the factory output. But that very different than GM building Bolt’s that have no pre defined buyer.

1 hour ago
Mikael

I assume that having the lowest inventory is the best? Because having millions of cars just sitting on lots for people to buy “used” cars not with the specifications they really would choose if they could just seems stupid.

Buying a car should of course be done in the calm and quiet of your own home with a simple online configurator built to what you want and for a fixed price. Anything else is just wasteful….

1 hour ago
Viking79

Having a 3 months supply or so is what most like. It means people can walk in and buy the car they want. I prefer Tesla’s model, order the car I want and pick it up in a few weeks.

I think logistics are more difficult with Tesla model, but don’t have to store 10s of thousands of each car. In traditional model dealerships do a lot of the storing so it is maybe easier for manufacturer.

1 hour ago
Get Real

Yes, welcome to the future which doesn’t include sleazy salespeople at gouging stealerships trying to rip you off.

59 minutes ago
William

Some of the ICE OEM Stealerships DONT TRY, they Actually Do “rip you off”. Thanks to the FTC, and their ability to protect consumers, through their thorough investigations, some of these scoundrels (Sage Auto Group), are actually held accountable($3.6 million fine), for their crafty deception, and the multiple ways in which they Lie, Cheat, and Steal, from unwary consumers.

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2017/03/los-angeles-based-sage-auto-group-will-pay-36-million-settle-ftc

46 minutes ago
Will

Manufacturers don’t drop off cars and SUVs at dealers, but dealers buy the cars and SUVs for the markets they are at.

57 minutes ago
TM21

Model 3 will be ideal for Europe, where the parking spaces are smaller and many roads narrower. Then there is China. Both of these markets have not been tapped yet.

25 minutes ago