Tesla Model 3 Event: Hundreds Of Cars Delivered, More Stock Inbound

Performance Model 3 and All-Wheel-Drive versions already sold out.

This weekend, an exclusive delivery event is taking place in Fremont, California, where several Model 3 reservation holders were informed of an opportunity to pick up a new Model 3 ahead of schedule.

Some Tesla Motors Club forum members, who had a delivery date scheduled for September 25th, got an e-mail pushing delivery to an earlier date. This certainly marks a welcome surprise and perhaps it indicates a change in Tesla’s future approach to selling the Model 3.

“This weekend, we’re hosting an exclusive delivery event in Fremont, CA. As a future Model 3 owner in the Bay Area, you have the opportunity to come pick-up your Model 3 sooner than expected.”​

The event takes place at the Tesla Delivery Center, located at 47400 Kato Rd, Fremont, CA, 94538. The event runs from Saturday morning (yesterday) to Sunday evening, from 9 AM until 6 PM on both days. According to a bulletin revealed by Tesla, due to overwhelming demand, the lot no longer has Model 3 All-Wheel Drive or Performance configurations (the more expensive profit-makers went in a flash). There is, however, a limited number of Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive configurations still available.

Tesla will reach out to Model 3 All-Wheel Drive and Performance customers who do not already have a delivery appointment, to schedule one as soon as possible. The company apologized for any inconvenience this has caused.

In order to be able to take delivery of a Tesla, you will need to complete the required delivery steps in your Tesla Account before the event. You’ll have to upload your registration details, upload your driver’s license, confirm your trade-in preferences, select a payment method and if you’ll be using Tesla Financing, submit your credit application. Customers are asked to bring a valid U.S. driver’s license for all registered driver(s). Furthermore, valid proof of insurance for your current vehicle is needed. Additionally, if you are trading in, bring your vehicle, your title or pay off information from your lender, your current registration and all keys for the vehicle need to be available.

Anyone using Tesla financing needs to bring a proof of income and residency (eg. a utility bill). Finally, for financing with a third party bank or credit union, a check for the amount of the finance is needed.

It seems that Tesla wants to delivery as many vehicles at once as possible. Events like these serve to cater to both the marketing aspect and to deliver product quickly. With the owners coming to the location themselves, travel time, cost and organizational woes are also avoided. If anything, this is definitely a smart move by the carmaker. Hopefully, this marks the big uptake in production volume the company is achieving and more reservation holders get Model 3s even sooner than expected.

***UPDATE: This is a free-for-all grab of what could become your future Model 3. This is not an event where you can pick up your custom designed Model 3. From the recent information revealed on a Reddit thread, here’s the current situation:

We just walked out of the event. It was pretty crowded and there were different lines for checking in, processing an order or rescheduling the home delivery. Regarding the cars – there were about 10-16 cars in different colors. They hung a tag on the mirror for people to grab. So if you find a car that suits your color/build/interior then you can grab that tag and head inside to process the order. I went in around 11 AM and most of them were sold out (tags were missing). The ones that were left out were either performance or AWD with white interior and 19” tires. A lot of black/white ones were on the lot. Blue and Red ones were sold out instantly. They had a lot of performance cars still with their tags on. But quite a few of them were also sold. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 8 PM. They mentioned that they will be replenishing the stocks with more from their inventory. But they were still figuring that piece out.

We’ve attached the correspondence from Tesla, as well as the update on Performance and All-Wheel-Drive versions being sold out below:

