Tesla Model 3 Goes 515.7 Miles On Single Charge
If you don’t like to watch paint dry, you’ve come to the right place to learn about the recent Tesla Model 3 hypermiling record.
Just the other day we told you about Sean Mitchell’s upcoming Model 3 hypermiling attempt. He’s released a few more videos with information about his route, his planned speed (which he chose by testing vehicle efficiency at various speeds), and his video upon take off.
Since then, Sean has completed the journey, though he says he’s set to do another with a better route and try to achieve over 600 miles. We’ve included all the videos below, along with some additional information.
More Information: Tesla Model 3 Hypermiling Record Attempt Next Week
Definitely doable to beat with a better route. May attempt again because I know it’s possible to cross 600 mi.
— Sean M Mitchell (@seanmmitchell) May 15, 2018
While we had our popcorn ready and couldn’t wait to share the full hypermiling live stream with you – in all 18 hours of exciting glory – fortunately for you, there’s not a video available of the attempt itself. However, as you can see above, Sean set the record with a total of 515.7 miles on a charge.
The full trip took Mitchell from Denver, CO to Topeka, KS. He didn’t completely exhaust the battery, so he could have gone further. When he called it quits, there was still about 10 kWh to spare. However, he never would have made his goal of passing 600 miles, so he decided he needs to try again with some better planning and a different route.
Traveling 516 miles at 30 mph in an electric car with an EPA-estimated 310-mile range is good, but it can surely be beaten. Sean can only hope that he’s the one to pull it off. When he apprises us of his next attempt, we’ll fill you in.
Leave a Reply
31 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Goes 515.7 Miles On Single Charge"
I fail to see any Point in all of this other than “self promotion”. let me know when it Gets interesting and this 516 mile range happens at 60/65 mph .
Why would you pay for batteries that you are never gonna use. 300 mile range at 70 mph and 350 kW charging and you will never be waiting for your EV at the chargers.
Food, toilets etc.. will take longer for you, then your EV takes at the charger.
@arpe
Is there something biologically different with EV drivers that they all seem to need to pee and eat at shorts intervals ?
They are older.
Yes, as an EV driver you do not have the fear of waiting up to 10 hours for the next restroom. Thus, you are able to drink all the water you need. ICE drivers consume less water while driving to minimize time spend wasted at public restrooms.
But you must agree on the overall concept here. Most families cannot drive for much than 3-4 hours before having a “pit-stop” of any kind…
Have a few kids and tell me those intervals are short.
You mean, “Let me know when a technology is perfect (by my own definition) and then I will be impressed.”
Baby steps, man. Think back 10-12 years ago, when ANY electric travel was all but nonexistent. My how fickle humans are..
Except going by train. 😉
Mikael, don’t be so cruel! Can’t you see that the poor man is trying to save the planet with his car? What’s next? Are you going to remind him that the Beijing and Shanghai metro systems gave 7.5 billion all electric rides last year? You must be a big oil shill. Lol.
exactly, this is silly… Real world range is all that matters, and Model 3 really struggles with its rated range in the real world. On a trip over Snoqualamie pass on I-90 here in WA state, we made it less then 200 miles on a full charge, with no HVAC
Does the car show mi/kWh in a trip? Then one can drive whole lot shorter to calculate miles available. For test done where he had 10 kWh remaining and assuming 75 kWh battery, 516 miles/65 kWh = 7.9 mi/kWh. Then using all 75 kWh would net 593 miles. But does it really get 7.9 mi/kWh?
At 30 mph it sure seems like it may get 7.9 mi/kWh.
His second video shows 163 Wh/mile at 30 MPH which is 6.135 mi/kWh, far far away from 7.9. Using 6.135 mi/kWh, 516 miles would consume 84 kWh. I doubt Tesla 3 has much more than 75 kWh, so he couldn’t have been driving 30 MPH. Or maybe Tesla reading is totally off?
Others commented that this was one way down hill test? If so, it’d make sense why he got 7.9 mi/kWh. Heck, SparkEV gets 51.1 mi/kWh going downhill, and 12 mi/kWh for about 40 miles.
Using 6.135 mi/kWh as best efficiency and assuming 75 kWh usable, maximum Tesla 3 range on level road would be about 460 miles. Not bad at all!
Hypermiling is not really that useful, except when you are running low on the battery. Then you can take this knowledge into play and reduce the speed of the car to 30 mph and get 2-3 times longer range. That way you should reach the charger safely.
Well, good. At least one good thing for Tesla – after the negative feedback on their production and the autopilot failures.
Unfortunately wall street analysts will not cover this event. 99% of wall street firms want consumers to keep buying and burning gasoline. CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
Most modern hybrids (Prime, Hyundai, etc) are cleaner than the average Tesla in the US, at least in CO2, so you might want to dial back the CAPS.
Please show your references for this particular claim, Tom Dually.
EPA (and EU testing) put the Prius at 158 grams per mile, plus 40 grams for ALL ‘upstreams’.
Figure a nice even 200 grams.
Grid average where this test was done aggregates to 2.0 pounds carbon or about 900 grams. With charging and vampire losses the Model S is already at 300 grams per mile. Plus the battery carbon which even UCS admits is an additional load of 20 million grams… amortized over 100K miles of use, is yet another 200 grams per mile.
Average Tesla on Western US grid is running between 300 and 500 grams per mile.
Prius is less than half.
Cool, but you forgot that the gasoline needed to be refined, then transported in a truck. I don’t get why people keep making the mistake of only calculating last-step emmissions for combustion engines but take full life cycle emmissions for electrc.
Oh right, because your numbers don’t stand up otherwise.
Well replied but I fear this will prove too sophisticated a reading for many.
The EPA lists the 2018 Prius at 170 grams per mile. A recent Stanford University study puts the upstream C02 at 30 grams per mile on the low end and 59 grams on the high end when using the rated 52 MPG of the 2018 Prius. The US grid average for 2007 was just under 1.4 pounds or ~635 grams. Using your Model S calculations, that’s 211 grams per mile and for a Model 3 it would be 164 (using over 10 year old grid data). Those are the apples to apples numbers for those cars. Adding anything else in for battery manufacturing would have to be accounted for on the Tesla and the Toyota.
So you’re saying you’d rather be breathing hybrid exhaust than EV exhaust? :S What a weird way of thinking… Electricity will always get cleaner, not so much with dino juice…
@Tom. What you wrote might not yet be proven but nevertheless I find it likely. Nothing remotely good for environment is going to come out of a huge land barge of a car like the Model X for example except in the brain of the average north american afflicted with an “always more” addiction . I find it likely that a much smaller Ionic PHEV has a better environment footprint, for one at life end it is less of a headache recycling a 10 kWh battery than a 90 kWh battery. Agreed a Model X will have a much better footprint than a F150 with a V8, but basically those cars (F150) should be submitted to an eye watering annual tax unless evidenced that it is needed for a professional activity. By the way it would be great to have some insight about challenges of lithium batteries recycling, I read sole times ago that it was a dirty/complicated business but maybe a technological breakthrough took place since then. Anyway this would be a good subject for an article.
As someone pointed out that it’s a downhill route, I’d love to see how far he can achieve with one charge when he returns 🙂
All Downhill doing it that way… and generally with tailwinds.
Most time-trial runs have to be done both directions
Fail. Starting and end points should be the same for a valid single charge range test to eliminate elevation issues.
What speed is the most efficient? Take the value of the efficiency at that speed and divide it into the battery’s total kWh and it should tell you what the max range would be.
If you go 30 mph downhill with a tail wind maybe.
This hypermileing hobby is perfect for people that really don’t have a life.