BREAKING: Tesla Model 3 Full Self Driving Option Is Going Away

Model 3 FSD option is currently off the menu for “causing too much confusion”

Previously, buyers of the Tesla Model 3 could buy in to a future full self driving option. Reddit users spotted it earlier today after the launch of the new mid-range Model 3.

Now Elon Musk has addressed the issue. It seems that the option is “off menu” for the next week or so. Then will be going away for the time being.

Elon Musk just as recently as a few days ago noted that buyers who opted for the full self driving option would be receiving hardware updates. This naturally led many to believe that the previously alluded to new custom chip might be on the way soon.

Last month, about 100 employees also began testing the fully autonomous option.

Considering the timing of these previous announcements, the removal of the Model 3 Full Self Driving option might mean that the new hardware change could happen soon. If the hardware change is imminent, it would make sense to remove the option for the time being.

Source: Twitter, Reddit