BREAKING: Tesla Model 3 Full Self Driving Option Is Going Away

Tesla Model 3

Model 3 FSD option is currently off the menu for “causing too much confusion”

Previously, buyers of the Tesla Model 3 could buy in to a future full self driving option. Reddit users spotted it earlier today after the launch of the new mid-range Model 3.

Tesla FSD is missing

Now Elon Musk has addressed the issue. It seems that the option is “off menu” for the next week or so. Then will be going away for the time being.

Elon responds to Hoff

Elon Musk just as recently as a few days ago noted that buyers who opted for the full self driving option would be receiving hardware updates. This naturally led many to believe that the previously alluded to new custom chip might be on the way soon.

Tesla Calls On Employees To Test Full Self-Driving

Last month, about 100 employees also began testing the fully autonomous option.

Considering the timing of these previous announcements, the removal of the Model 3 Full Self Driving option might mean that the new hardware change could happen soon. If the hardware change is imminent, it would make sense to remove the option for the time being.

Source: TwitterReddit

alohart

Confusing article. One change is the impending elimination of the RWD long range Model 3 which Musk addressed. The other change is the elimination of the full self-driving option which Musk did not address in the Tweets shown in this article.

26 minutes ago
Wade Malone

The response was to @TheHoff525 (aka Nick on twitter) and in response to the full self driving option.

I included a screen capture instead of the embedded tweet. The full twitter interface shows who he was responding to. 🙂 Link to the original tweet is now listed as a source instead.

18 minutes ago