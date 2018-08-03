According to Gabi Personal Insurance Agency, the average cost of insuring the Model 3 across 150 ZIP codes is $2,814 (from $1,958 to $3,644) per year. A Porsche 911 is just $35 more expensive.
“According to Gabi CEO Hanno Fichtner, the high cost of replacement parts and Tesla-specific body shops are major contributors to the high insurance costs. Collision insurance accounted for 49 percent of the insurance quotes collected in the Gabi analysis, and in some cases as much as 59 percent. Collision insurance accounts for only 40 percent of the cost of Gabi’s Porsche insurance quotes, on average.”
Tesla Model 3 buyers need to realize that over the course of several years of owning a car they will spend considerably more on insurance than in case of most other comparable conventional cars (in terms of size, class or price).
Here are a couple more examples of average insurance costs cited in the Automotive News article:
In 2017, AAA announced an increase in insurance prices for Tesla cars and it seems that not much has changed since then, despite Tesla launching its InsureMyTesla program.
“Tesla subsequently partnered with Liberty Mutual to create a product called InsureMyTesla, which Jon McNeill, then president of sales and service for Tesla, said “takes into account not only the Autopilot safety features but also the maintenance cost of the car.”
“Tesla owners have posted on a number of forum threads that InsureMyTesla’s costs are consistently higher than the competition. This summer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet about the high cost of the product, saying, “Looking into this. Will fix if so.”
Even though insurance costs may be on the high side, one should take into account other savings associated with the Model 3, like gas costs (lack thereof, actually) and lower maintenance costs.
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Almost As Expensive As Porsche 911 To Insure"
Did Tesla’s “InsureMyTesla” insurance program ever get off the ground here in the USA and Canada?
If not, what happened?
https://electrek.co/2017/10/13/tesla-insuremytesla-insurance-program-us-canada/
Yes, I was told you can get info on the program at the same place you can find the info on how Elon solved the water crisis in Michigan.
Thanks for the laugh.
‘Elon Musk pledges to fix Flint’s water contamination crisis
Tesla CEO says he will speak to Flint’s mayor on Friday while leading activist said she has been working with his team for over a week’
My insurance for the 3 is almost exactly the same as the MB C-Class it replaced.
Ouch, that Model 3 pole impact, absolutely vaporized the Front License Plate into smithereens.
Strange comparisons!
How the numbers for BMW 3 series and Mercedes C series
That would be good comparisons… Audi R8 is strange, that is a 200K car..
Not even paying 1000$ for my brand new model S 75D. I live in Montreal. I guess age makes a difference also. But these numbers above are just outrageously high!
All of this hinges on the availability of parts. As long as only Tesla certified body shops are allowed to carry out repairs those certified shops are going to use this license to print money.
On a similar note: Insurance companies are already stating that the driving aid tech is reducing the number of crashes but even minor parking incidences are causing huge repairs because of all the sensors that get destroyed. This has nothing to do with Tesla, it is the same for all of the high tech cars.
Wow, I heard the Model 3 is expensive to fix even minor damage due to parts availability? Has anyone here had experience with body repairs?
With autopilot hardware 3.0, your Tesla will avoid accidents. Insurance becomes cheaper as autopilot becomes smarter.
I guarantee cheaper auto insurance every year you drive your Tesla.
*Fine Print – based on autopilot version 9.0 being available in 3 to 6 months. Insurance could be cheaper because the car’s depreciation. Assumed hardware 3.0 being secured.