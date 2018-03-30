Tesla Model 3 Estimated Delivery Timeline Pushed Back to 2-4 Months
Opening the Model 3 ordering books to anyone in the U.S. has probably contributed to a bit of a backlog.
It was only a week ago today that we reported Tesla Model 3 delivery windows were being pushed up. Tesla had just hit an all time high in production with over 10,000 Model 3’s in transit. The U.S. EV Tax Credit was officially safe through December. And Model 3 ordering was recently opened up to anyone in the U.S. interested in the long range models. Had the floodgates opened? While the Dual Motor Model 3 was still being listed with a 2-4 month delivery timeline, the Rear Wheel Drive and Performance models were given quicker turnarounds of 1-3 months.
Unfortunately for buyers, delivery estimates on teslamotors.com are back to 2-4 months for RWD, AWD and P models. InsideEVs reader CCIE alerted us to the change Wednesday morning:
I’ve been looking at Model 3 ordering and noticed late last night that all models now show availability in 2-4 months. Earlier yesterday the RWD and P-AWD models showed 1-3 months.
Buyers of the Model 3 have probably realized by now that the estimates given on teslamotors.com should be taken with a healthy bit of skepticism. It is not uncommon to place an order and have a delivery scheduled in under 2 weeks. It is also not unusual to place an order and be waiting several weeks past the expected delivery estimate.
However, from this change we can infer that orders have increased on the RWD and Performance models. Many buyers are hoping to take delivery by the end of the year and decided to take the plunge as soon as they were able. We also have not seen production levels in July quite reach the highs from the end of Q2. So demand continues to far outweigh supply and the short range model has still yet to launch.
Well i guess with the base model pushed to probably next year some realized that you either wait and get it for $40k with the premium package or get the long range now for $41.5 after full fed credit. Man, this is a thought one!…not!
SR+premium in 1H19 will get 3750 credit, so it’s 36,250 vs. 41,500.
But you’re getting better value with LR. You’re getting LR option that’s normally $9K more for only about $5K more.
…. ****if**** you have the additional $5k to spare, after already being squeezed out to $9k above your original $27.5k (or less in many states) budget.
($9k assumes as the commenter above shrewdly guessed, Elon rolls out a $40k base-plus trim first before the true base trim)
It’s actually $14K more, not $9K, since you need PUP upgrade, so pre-subsidy is $49K ($41.5K post tax credit, $39K with CA rebate). If you were counting on any amount of tax credit for base model, that isn’t likely. Just look at Tesla’s track record of always being late. That’s why one should compare $35K (haha!) to $42K.
$5K for 100+ miles additional range and sub 5 second 0-60 is well worth the cost. And $2K for PUP upgrade that’s normally $5K is also a very good deal. Biggest complaint is that foo_ing Tesla announced this _after_ I got the Bolt.
In spite of all the delays, I think it’s still a pretty safe bet that early reservation holders will get partial tax credit on the base model… Without a reservation though it doesn’t seem likely indeed.
Yes, for H1 but i would bet that they would give priority to LR production wise and not many SR will be delivered…. as they should. It comes down to bird in hand or fast wild chicken.
Yup. That’s what I’ve been saying. But the lead time is cutting it really close to end of the year, some who order when it was shorter was cutting it close. This new lead time might make some to go past Dec. 31 and not get the full tax credit, because Tesla is always late.
At the end of the day, the only folks who care about these timelines are folks waiting/hoping for Tesla’s failure. The fact is that Tesla makes a good product that people want. Their popularity is what causes a backup- there’s more people that want the product than the amount of the product. I’m no apologist, I’m simply the messenger. And this fact has NOTHING to do with Elon’s tweets, delays in manufacturing, Jim Chanos doom-and-gloom about timelines, tent-structures, the price of tea in China, etc.
Only Tesla Doomers care about delivery timelines? Really? Strongly disagree. In general, a wait time of months for a car is going to matter a lot to at least some customers, and throwing in the tax incentive complication makes it all the more interesting.
Timelines matters if you’re currently leasing a car or hope to take advantage of the full tax credit.
WRONG! Timelines only mattter to TSLA-hating FUD spreaders. Didn’t you read what John posted?? /sarcasm
This is a race to $7500 now. I have a family member who is thinking about going ahead with a current model instead of waiting for the $35000 model. Why wait just to lose the incentive?
+7500! With Tesla being always late, I have my doubts if SR will qualify for any tax credit. Get it now is best value for the buck.
Tough pill to swallow for those people that thought waiting in line for hours on 31 March 2016 would allow them to snag a $35k Model 3 for potentially $27.5k (after taking the $7,500 fed tax credit). Illusions of Grandeur. Now they have to decide if they can stretch for a $49k ($41.5k after $7,500 credit) LR 3.
Or they may just decide the hell with it and lease a Bolt or Leaf for 3 years and hope Tesla has their sh!t together by the time that lease ends.
I am confused as to why they thought this. Elon always stated the Model 3 would start at $35k, he was very specific never to mention tax credits in the price and he also stated early on better equipped models would ship first. I think the problem was bloggers with the Tesla blinders on spouting that the Model 3 would be $27,500, etc. Elon could of course emphasized this back in the day.
The Model 3 LR RWD looks to be an incredible deal. Real EPA range of 349 miles with aero wheels due to requested derating of figure to make AWD models look better and incredibly fastcharging at least to 60% or even 80% charge. It is really the first long distance EV I could see myself driving (even much better than any of the Model S cars). Expected 270 mile range at 80 mph is amazing. First EV you won’t lose much timetraveling across country with properly timed stops. Bolt EV is 44k MSRP up front for model I would want. Like my i3 Rex, the Bolt EV will make a great value used car.
A must watch for anyone that has any interest in EVs/Tesla.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD-_niE7wC4
Fairly balanced video – The noise level has gotten completely out of hand…
Not sure why YOU are posting this… when was the last time you saw the middle?
I agree with her however, the entire ev industry is being intentionally dragged into this fight.
Can´t wait to see the Nurburgring lap time of the Tesla Model 3 Performance!
If it´s better than the BMW M3 we will no longer have to listen to those that say that the Tesla’s are only good in straight line!
I’m still a bit surprised they opened up the LR-PUP reservations to anyone in the US versus shipping them overseas to original reservation holders. Just my 2 cents….
Still in love with mine tho!