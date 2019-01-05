27 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Also, see how it handles winter differently than the Model S and X

This video (above) of every vehicle in the Tesla lineup cavorting in the snow is both entertaining and informative. Filmed in remote Alaska, where the California automaker has been doing cold-weather testing for years, we observe how the cars can fail at winter driving in a variety of ways. Of course, this happens when company engineers disable all the electronic stability and traction controls. We then see the “miraculous” improvements when they’re re-engaged. It’s a great watch.

The CNET Road Show footage is accompanied by a lengthy text article as well, and while the first bit mirrors the language from the clip, it eventually goes off-script and we learn something completely new: the Model 3 Performance may be getting an enhanced Track mode.

To fully appreciate this tidbit, it may be helpful to know how the mid-size sedan handles slippery conditions differently from its larger stablemates. When physics tries to push the Model S or Model X sideways exiting an icy corner, the car’s computer steps in and limits power and maybe applies a touch of brake to the appropriate wheels, helping the driver keep confident control. The same thing happens with Model 3, but it’s given a bit more leeway before the nannies kick in. For enthusiasts, the driving experience is more enjoyable.

Track mode, in its current incarnation, takes that difference and widens it significantly. In the snowy conditions in this video (and on the track), it allows the car to gain a lot more speed and get a lot more sideways. It doesn’t stop the computer from eventually stepping in to save the day when the driver gets out of their depth, but it does give them lots of room to straighten any axial rotation.

It seems this enhanced version is going to allow owners to manually dial in the amount of assistance they do or do not want. In Road Show‘s words, “…that will let you manually adjust the torque split between the front and rear axles.” This will let drivers to make adjustments according to the demands of the particular track and conditions. Pretty cool, and something sure to be welcomed by owners of the Performance version of the car.

Source: CNET Road Show