Everything Gone Wrong With This Tesla Model 3: Video

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Tesla Model 3 is fantastic, but still, things may go awry.

It’s important to note that this review is not discounting the all-new Tesla Model 3. Conversely, it further proves that it’s truly a terrific car. However, it’s not uncommon for first-year models to encounter some expected issues. This is true of nearly all OEMs, and of course, new automakers like Tesla.

The only time new cars may not experience issues is if the automaker is not innovating. True innovation brings issues and generates complaints. Thus, Redline Reviews is honest to share some early concerns. What can you expect to go wrong early on?

Fortunately, for upcoming owners, the new Tesla Model 3 has undergone myriad changes and updates, so many of these problems may become a moot point. Tesla is known for correcting issues in its cars on the fly. Rather than dealing with model year changes, the automaker addresses problems and owners’ concerns nearly immediately via over-the-air updates. In addition, Tesla changes out hardware and overall vehicle build features as soon as it learns of a better way.

Do you own a Tesla Model 3? Early build or late? What are your immediate concerns? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Redline Reviews on YouTube:

2018 Tesla Model 3 Update #1 – Here’s Everything That Has Gone WRONG

After over 4 months and nearly 6,000 miles, our long term 2018 #Tesla #Model3 has been one of the coolest cars we’ve ever had the pleasure of owning. However, buying a car like this has its challenges and we’ve managed to experience quite a few of those issues and the car has spent quite a good chunk of its life at the service center since taking delivery at the end of August 2018. Find out in our first update video exactly what those issues have been and if we still love the car, despite all the headaches.

