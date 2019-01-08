Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Rocks ADV.1 Wheels

15 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Aftermarket industry is slowly rolling out their products for the Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is quickly becoming the darling of the automotive world. It’s one of the most appealing electric vehicles on the market today. It owes most of its popularity to the somewhat affordable price tag that provides an impressive bang for buck characteristics. With a range of over 310 miles (500 kilometers) for the Dual Motor Model 3, the capability of accelerating from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.3 seconds, there are seemingly few vehicles that can match it in its price range. Whether it be an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) powered machine or even one powered by a hybrid or fully electric powertrain.

With the popularity of the Model 3 and the never-ending quest of Elon Musk’s company to produce & deliver more of these entry-level electric vehicles, some owners are turning to the aftermarket industry to make their vehicles stand out. The owner of this Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor took the same path, where the owner added a set of aftermarket wheels to his entry-level electric vehicle. This Model 3 build comes from Speed Shield, a Dallas, TX, based Tesla tuning specialist. The Texas-based tuner adorned this vehicle with a set of custom-made lightweight ADV.1 Wheels, giving it an interesting & aggressive look.

For this build, the owner went with a set of ADV5.0 M.V2 Competition Spec Series wheels. Featuring several design & engineering features designed to make the wheels stronger and lighter, these wheels find themselves right at home with this entry-level high-performance machine. The wheels are sized 20×9 in the front and 20×9 in the rear.

These two-piece forged wheels feature a Matte Bronze finish that works perfectly with the Deep Blue Metallic exterior of the vehicle itself. Furthermore, the wheels come with a 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware option, giving the build another impressive and intricate design detail. While the wheel design and finish might not be everybody’s cup of tea, it sure makes the Model 3 look fetching. The final touch on this project is the slight lowering applied by the Dallas, TX tuning company.

You can grab a detailed look at this modified Tesla Model 3 in the media gallery right below.