UPDATE – Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor And Performance Versions Revealed
After hours
years of teasing, Tesla finally reveals Model 3 Dual Motor AWD specs and price, as well as the same for the Performance variant.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk started Tweeting about the upcoming Model 3 variant yesterday. Initially, he didn’t give away complete information, but he sure did his usual job of getting people excited. Musk explained that he and his team were working on and testing the cars and configuration would probably open late that night.
***UPDATE – We now get our first look at the white interior in the performance version of the Model 3:
Model 3 white interior of performance variant #tesla #Model3 pic.twitter.com/u6gbpt3IQv
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) May 20, 2018
Working on Model 3 dual motor all-wheel drive & performance versions. Driving feel is amazing. Aiming to release config late tonight.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2018
As the evening wore on and the replies/questions streamed in, the CEO added some very interesting information. The Dual Motor version will feature a new AC induction motor up front (like the motors Tesla has used in the past for the Model S and X) and a partial permanent magnet motor powering the back wheels. This motor powering the rears is likely unchanged from the current Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3.
He also divulged that the Performance versions would be outfitted with the best drive units and “get double the burn-in.”
AC induction front & switched reluctance, partial permanent magnet rear. Silicon Carbide inverters in both. Performance drive units are lot sorted for highest sigma output & get double the burn-in.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018
Tesla dual motor means there is a motor in front & a motor in rear. One is optimized for power & one for range. Car drives fine even if a motor breaks down. Helps ensure you make it to your destination & don’t get stuck on side of road in potentially unsafe conditions.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018
Later, more details and pricing were revealed. Upgrading to a dual-motor drivetrain adds $5,000, though it’s only currently available to do so on the Model 3 Long Range with the mandatory Premium Upgrades package. Hopefully, down the road, you’ll be able to add the dual-motor option to other variants.
The Performance version starts at a whopping $78,000. It will pull off a 3.5-second zero-to-60-mph sprint and be fully loaded, aside from offering Autopilot as a $5,000 upgrade.
The Model 3 Performance will also have black and white interior (the same white interior people have been waiting for since it was teased long ago). For now, this will only be used in the new Performance version. However, it will be available in other Model 3 trims in the form of a package at some point. The Performance variant also gets 20-inch wheels and a carbon fiber spoiler as standard.
According to Musk, production should begin on the Performance Model 3 this July. He also said that deliveries of the Dual Motor Model 3 should begin in the same month.
Model 3 Dual Motor AWD (Long Range)
- $54,000 (without Autopilot)
- 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds
- 140 mph top speed
- Range: 310 miles
Model 3 Performance
- $78,000 (without Autopilot)
- 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds
- 155 mph top speed
- Range: 310 miles
72 Comments on "UPDATE – Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor And Performance Versions Revealed"
Hopefully that helps with becoming profitable.
Just want to thank the early adopters who may now be putting Model 3’s on the used car market to get this new Performance AWD option. You guys are HERO’s for the team.
No mention of a “Performance package”, Steven.
Musk only tweeted that the white interior will become available later, as an option, on non- performance versions, due to current limited availability of parts for it.
(Currently enough for 1,000 cars per week)
Not related to a change in performance.
Ciao
Other stories have called it a Performance package, meaning the white interior will be available on non-performance trims later as a package option. I adjusted the wording.
Elon’s been pretty straightforward in the naming conventions, so this will be labeled the Performance AWD version.
Likely very true
Maybe it will come with a special badge as well.
I thought the range would have incresed a bit for the dual non performance?
AC induction motor has lower efficiency. It probably reduces range but is not used on the EPA test cycle.
Alternatively, it does reduce range on the cycle but Tesla made a smaller adjustment to test results. What are the odds all three variants get exactly 310? Especially when one doesn’t have ugliwheels.
It may be the EPA test doesn’t trigger the efficient motor switch, but, in the real world…
Remember the EPA test result was 334 miles range for the rear wheel drive Model 3, but Tesla reduced it to 310. Perhaps someone will post the dual motor EPA test results so we can see the actual results rather than the advertised range.
I don’t think it’s possible to torque sleep PM type motors. Having two PM motors might have reduced efficiency. Induction motor only used when needed. Semi is different because of high load most of the time.
Mskz06, exactly. With a PM machine, at high speed, you have to do field weakening. So current flows even if the torque command is zero. Having the secondary machine be induction makes sense, as there is no penalty to just spin it.
Dual Motor (AWD) is a $5,000 option.
So $54,000 includes Long Range and Premium Interior.
Probably this will be the only option for now (we have to see the configurator).
Later on cheaper DM versions will become available.
Or they will continue to only offer the premium package on all versions until the tax incentive runs out. Then they will just make the premium package standard in all Model 3s but drop the price by $5k.
So a base SR M3 would start $35k after the tax incentive is gone but you would get the glass roof, sound system and heated seats, etc.
They might not do this but it would save them a lot if headache not having to add complexity to the line. And because the minimal interior even though nice I think still gets some criticism that it isn’t luxurious enough for the price. So removing the glass roof and all the other premium elements along with the minimal design might bring too much criticism.
So if Tesla keeps the premium interior but gives it a price of $35k then they get to claim they kept their promise of delivering a 35k Model 3 even if it isn’t the $27.5k people were hoping for with the tax incentive.
In another “5yrs.” if things Go Good & prices come down.
I was hoping for more performance for the money. Even AWD is a more expensive upgrade than competitors and the performance model is barely quicker than an Audi RS3 at over $23,000 less.
Audi RS3 drinks gasoline.
Bless it’s little heart ❤️
And don’t forget you get the noise of Audi high speed drill sounding engines, unless you get the turbo, which cuts the noise down a bit.
Yeah, I really love the sound of drills- makes me feel like I’m working while driving, instead of relaxing..
Diesels can accelerate really hard without making excessive noise.
Even better than that- electrics!
That I-5 engine is more like “ripping denim through AC/DC’s concert amps”, but yeah a lot of people don’t dig it. It’s certainly unique.
RS3 is smaller
Which is a good thing
Unless you want something that’s actually practical.
TM3 and S4 are of similar size. This Audi costs $52k and makes 0-60mph in 4.3sec
The Audi S4 is a much more complete vehicle. You don’t have to sit in a pothole in the backseat (Model 3 compromise for greater headroom). Thanks Audi
Do the cheaper AWD upgrades also improve acceleration times? (Real question, I’ve never looked).
How on earth did Audi get the weight up to 3,541 pounds (per MT), in such a half-pint size? I’d hate to wrestle that on a track. Model 3 basically adds the weight of an extra passenger, but without all that front-loaded understeer.
Audis tend to be overweight pigs for some reason. Mechanical 4WD is always heavy.
RS4. It’s not an RS3 competitor.
My wife really wants the white seats. Looks like I will tell her we have to get the Performance now, no option. 🙂
A reasonable conclusion! Clearly, this is the only option forward! 🙂
Poor guy, LOL. Well, if you have to take one for the team, so be it!
Your sacrifice in getting the performance option, for the white seats, is really telling, in your ongoing devotion to your wife.
With this latest Tesla Model 3 performance white seat accommodation, this will certainly now become a tough act, for the rest of us, to follow!😎
My guess was 3.6-3.7 sec to 60mph
Interesting how the Model S AWD cars allegedly re-gen more than rear drive only, resulting in longer range from the same battery. Yet the Model 3 AWD is same range as the rear drive Model 3.
Also, starting at $78k for a performance model is pretty ridiculous. Adding $5k more for Autopilot, you’re looking at $83k, with likely no more tax credit. You can buy SO much used Model S for $83k!!
Range increase was mostly from torque sleep. Better regen extends range in spirited driving but not on EPA test.
$78k has a bunch of stuff you don’t get in 52k Audi. It also includes better brakes, unless Musk is lying about track performance.
That makes sense, thanks for the sincere, respectful response.
People: Give us an affordable electric car like you promised!
Elon: here’s an $80,000 attempt to compete with the most high performance cars on the road, just like you wanted! The future sure is bright!
solving humanity’s energy and transportation issues is not going to happen by making sports cars. Elon when will you build ANY kind of transit option that is available to the poor? Or even the middle?
In fairness, he needs to get his Average Selling Price up, so it’s rational to pile on the upgrades, but at $78,000 plus options he’s well into Model S territory. And I’d still rather have a Mod S than the minimalist Mod3 interior.
To the poor, probably never. At least not a new one. Tesla is not Kia. To the middle? Well now, depending on how you define middle income. And in a year plus when the $35k Base TM3 is available even more people lower in the middle income brackets will be able to afford one.
The key piece of information you are ignoring is that Tesla is a BUSINESS not a charity. They are currently bleeding cash and must turn that around to survive. These highly optioned models are much higher margin and right now that is the key to Tesla’s survival. Only after they become cash flow positive can they start to produce truly mass market cars that are affordable to the masses.
At 84K with AP, and colored paint, this is expensive… But if it can indeed beat an M3 around the Nurburgring, that would be impressive. We will see in a couple months if that claim holds true.
“But if it can indeed beat an M3 around the Nurburgring, that would be impressive. We will see in a couple months if that claim holds true” . Indeed but it better indeed beat it as this is basically what Elon seems to suggest in his tweet. If it does, it will be a major feat in favor of EVs, if it doesn’t, it won’t improve Elon’s credibility issue.
If the goal is reduce carbon emissions, by converting expensive gas hog drivers to EV’s does better job than providing an EV alternative to a 40 mpg compact.
So think of Tesla as taking the top off of automotive carbon emissions.
Elon in 2016: Here is your $35k car, the best car ever for that price! Come ppl, give me your deposits to get in line 🙂
Elon 2 years later: Umm,, aam. Well, you don’t get the instrument panel. Umm, if you want $35k car, go to the back of the line. Miss the federal credit. And..and… really I will save the planet and polar bears with my $80k performance model 3 that beats everyone at the traffic lights.
Or how about a Model S that gets you the tax credit that’s expiring this quarter?
No? Umm, how about a $1 ride under LA? Give me your tax dollars now so I can start digging.
Flame thrower anyone? A hat? No? How about just a candy?
The $35000 + $35000 Plus … affordable electric car for the masses….rotf lmao….I can’t wait for the Nissan LEAF CUV Long Range.!
It’s NOT an “affordable electric car for the masses”. It’s Tesla’s attempt at a “more affordable”(than Model S) mass market car. Amazing how ‘interpretation’ becomes nine tenths of the law
Wow talk about moving the goalposts….
It’s always about what’s coming next, and we now know from experience that Tesla will not deliver anything exactly as promised, ever, when it comes to cost and timeframe. This announcement continues that legacy by pushing back (yet again) buyers who are interested in less expensive vehicles. (And who were specifically promised to be delivered the first of these mythical less expensive vehicles well before this moment in time.)
Dunno about that. Musk was pretty clear this was going to be “the best car you can buy for $35,000” and that was his own positioning. he sure doesn’t spin it as a more affordable Model S
http://money.cnn.com/2016/04/01/luxury/tesla-model-3/index.html
Cool your jets pal, relax. Once the highest margin Model 3’s are released, the standard range, no frills Model 3 will be released at $35k. This is all part of the plan and right now Tesla really needs cash.
I cannot wait for you to peace out
A Leaf with a decent (liquid cooled) 60 kWh battery iwould be looking pretty good right.about now.
Looking forward to seeing a Model 3 AWD vs Jaguar I-Pace back to back…… should be interesting.
Guess they won’t deliver any cheap $54,000 versions this year anymore. Elon Musk will find enough social media junkies on twitter to sell that $78,000 version. Q3 net profits on the way
He’ll find enough “junkies” , social media or not. Q3 profits though, won’t quell the bashing of naysayers(as is his hope). They’ll just move the goalposts to the ‘$35,000’ field.
I expect gutted TM3P75D to do 1/4 mile in 11.9sec
Are all the battery pack sizes the same as existing Mod3?
Once gas prices hit $3 a gallon, we might see increased demand for performance model 3. GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
It’s already $3.50 here in Ohio
BMW has to like the thought of the 83,000 dollar model 3 !
Good for Canadian winter conditions. But, how will the battery cope with mileage issues with drop in battery rating at -10C. and additional load of defogger heater ad cabin heating?
Tesla uses active temp control on battery to keep operating temp in a small(er) range than ambient. That’s why you precondition the cabin (and battery) while you’re still plugged in before you go drive. Heated seats mitigate keeping the entire cabin at comfortable temps. Defogger can be run for a minute to clear the windshield and then shut off. I learned all this driving my 75 mile range Leaf, which was usually about 60 mile range in near freezing temps.
Way too expensive for mass market adoption but should be profitable for them.
For Tesla to become a major car company, they need much more affordable vehicles in their lineup that they actually build and deliver in quantity. In the short run they can survive on high priced, higher margin “aura” cars, but if all they ever sell are aura cars, then they’ll be a niche player once they get through their initial order surge from early adopters.
Also, as someone pointed out above, very soon we’ll have a 60kWh Leaf with TMS, which I suspect will be very popular in the US. Add in some additional competition as other companies (slowly) get around to fulfilling their promises, and Tesla will be fenced in.
As I keep saying here: I have no preference regarding which companies succeed with EVs, other than wanting all of them to sell a lot of EVs to individuals, businesses, fleet operators, etc. I find it harder and harder to see in Tesla the company I want them to be: one offering a wide range of vehicles at price points from “luxury” down to “affordable”, however.
Here’s a business question: If you have can build a limited 5000 cars to sell each week and 400,000 reservations awaiting — what car would you sell build and sell first? A: $35,000 B: $54,000 C: $75,000? Who gets first priority to take delivery? I would venture to say most folk would say C. If you don’t — better be ready to give a very convincing answer to your boss.
When Tesla can chew through 1/2 of their awaiting 400 k Model 3 reservation holders orders, in the next four consecutive business quarters (Q3 2018- Q2 2019), I think that the “boss” may be a little more forgiving, if some (>20%) of those cars fall somewhere into your A and/or B category.
No convincing of Teslas upper management should be necessary, if they keep the vast majority (80%+), of Model 3 sales, over $56k!
$35,000
That means for people like me who is waiting for SR with Dual motors will have to wait longer and it would cost $40K.
For $84k it better come with Full Coil-overs suspension.