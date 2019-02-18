Tesla Model 3 Door Secrets Exposed: Video

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

And why would you want to take it off?

What’s behind the door panel in the Tesla Model 3? Good question! And one to which we have an answer to. In this short video from the LivingTesla YouTube channel (above), it all gets laid out nicely and concisely. While we understand this may not be a question many (if not most) owners of the mid-size electric will ask themselves, the answer presented here is interesting. Even for the non-nerds out there.

Before we discuss the findings in the footage, we should address a couple of other pertinent questions: why take of this panel in the first place and how easy is it to remove the panel? While there may be several reasons for gaining access to the innards of a car door, in this case, the author had a sporadic rattle noise coming from it. Although we would generally advise from taking this sort of action on a vehicle under warranty, our protagonist was worried that it wouldn’t be reproducible if they brought it to the service center. So, he took matters into his own hands and recorded everything for our edification.

We’ve embedded the video of him finding (he believes) the source of the noise and fixing it below. If you have an interest in removing a Model 3 front door panel yourself, we’ve also embedded a second video below that covers that procedure as well. If you do not have the noted tools (basically plastic pry tools and a Torx T30 screwdriver) or the confidence in your ability to perform the task, we would advise leaving this sort of work to Tesla staff.

Getting back to the inside of the door, it was interesting to see how it was engineered. As one who has replaced a number of window motors in the past, this writer is impressed by the ease with which it can be swapped out with this design. It’s also interesting to learn that the car features an eight-inch speaker in the door as well, markedly larger than what one would normally find.

If you’ve had some Tesla door adventures (or misadventures) let us know in Comments. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube