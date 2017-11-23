In-Depth Walk Through Tesla Model 3 Design Studio – Video
Even if you haven’t received your invite to configure your Tesla Model 3, you can walk through the complete online configurator right now.
We saw some early glances of the Model 3 Design Studio, but those were only online for Tesla employees. The configurator is still not wide open to anyone, however, those that receive the invite can access it. Now you have access, too … sorta.
The above video is definitely the next best option if you can’t have a look at the Design Studio yourself. People have been absolutely crazy over the Model 3 and there have been so many questions regarding the ordering process, so here it is in real time.
Can you lease a Model 3? What happens if you choose “Hold My Place”? What’s the deal with Supercharging?
Well, now all of your questions are answered. Tesla owner and YouTuber, Tri, takes you through all of the menus and options in explicit detail.
Video Description via Tri’s Garage on YouTube:
Today, I received an email invite to configure the Model 3. Join me as I walkthrough the menus and configuration options for the Tesla Model 3. To reserve the Tesla Model 3, I camped at the Fremont Tesla campus before Day 1, and I later purchased a Model S.
So $50,000 base price right now ($35,000 + $9,000 battery + $5,000 interior + $1,000 destination).
Any color other than black adds $1,000. So $51,000.
Adaptive cruise control and lane centering adds $5,000. So $56,000.
Going with the 19” wheels adds $1,500, so $57,500 in total.
After tax and tax credit, this ends up being $55K. Definitely not a mainstream car yet.
Yes not yet but eventually the prices will come down as Tesla manufactures in China and India. Most Americans don’t care where the stuff is made as long as the price is low.
Not sure it’s fair to select all options, look at the price, and claim the car is not mainstream.
So to compare with other current offerings like the Bolt, LEAF, and e-Golf — you can wait for the base Model 3 and just go for the interior upgrade. That’s $41,000 with the upgraded interior. So for around $5000 over MSRP of the competitors, you’re getting better range, better tech, better driving experience (if you want a stiff suspension and a “drivers” car) or better acceleration — all three save for the Bolt. The alternatives will of course offer discounting. They will have to with the Model 3 out, though they probably would anyway.
Or drop down to the base Base, for $36,000. Maybe the interior would not be as nice at some of the competitors (e-Golf has a very nice interior for a car in its class), but you’d still beat the competition on everything else, especially if you are a driving enthusiast. And $36K is more than competitive vs. alternatives. Shave off $10K if you live in CA and qualify for the full rebate, and you’re getting an amazing deal for $26K even relative to most gas cars — well under the avg selling price of a car in the US.
Certainly looks like Model 3 is doing what Elon wants — driving adoption of EVs.
Steven Loveday: Did I miss where the Supercharging is explained? Your article states those questions will be answered in the video.