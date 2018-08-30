Tesla Model 3 Delivery Push In Full Ramp Mode

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It seems that people are going to be floored when they learn how many Tesla Model 3 sedans are being delivered currently.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted that delivery logistics is the new problem for Tesla, especially in regards to its hugely popular Model 3. Now that the automaker is finally out of “production hell,” it has entered delivery hell. However, since the company is aware of the problem, and has been for some time, it’s able to get to work establishing a quick fix.

Tesla is notorious for delivering a large number of vehicles in the final month of every quarter. This is especially true for U.S. deliveries. While the Model 3 is being delivered in Canada, it has been delivered primarily in the U.S. since its inception, as overseas deliveries have not yet begun.

As most everyone is aware at this point, the automaker struggled with Model 3 production early on, which lasted for many months. For this reason, delivery logistics wasn’t a major issue since there just weren’t that many cars to deliver. Now, Tesla is on the cusp of consistent production of some 5,000 Model 3s per week. It’s also important to note that over the past several months, there has been a backlog of Model 3 vehicles produced, but not delivered. Some were stockpiled for one reason or another, while others were in transit at the end of the month, etc.

As we approach the end of September, the third quarter is coming to a close. According to recent news, Tesla’s goal is to produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter and deliver as many of these as humanly possible. After multiple complaints from reservation holders surrounding delivery delays, Musk has made it clear that Tesla is making quick work of fixing the problem and it’s much easier to fix than production issues. Over the past several days, we’ve seen and heard many indications that Model 3 deliveries are increasing exponentially in the U.S. and Canada. Delivery centers are staying open for longer hours and logistics seem to be improving immensely.

Soon enough, InsideEVs will have the more official scoop on Tesla Model 3 deliveries for September and for Q3 as a whole. Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk recently spoke on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” He said:

This month is an exciting month for us. You know, it’s really gonna blow people’s minds how many Model 3s are gonna appear in America in just the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Musk sent a congratulatory letter to employees stating:

First, I’d like to thank you for your incredible efforts and contribution as we enter the final few weeks of this quarter. This is a very exciting time for Tesla, to say the least, and you are the reason for the tremendous progress we’ve made in a relatively short period of time. It is easy to forget that our company was almost unknown 10 years ago and didn’t even exist until after the start of the 21st century! We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter.

It will be interesting and very exciting to see what Tesla can pull off in the coming days.

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

10 photos

Source: Teslarati