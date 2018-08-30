Tesla Model 3 Delivery Push In Full Ramp Mode
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 31
It seems that people are going to be floored when they learn how many Tesla Model 3 sedans are being delivered currently.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted that delivery logistics is the new problem for Tesla, especially in regards to its hugely popular Model 3. Now that the automaker is finally out of “production hell,” it has entered delivery hell. However, since the company is aware of the problem, and has been for some time, it’s able to get to work establishing a quick fix.
Tesla is notorious for delivering a large number of vehicles in the final month of every quarter. This is especially true for U.S. deliveries. While the Model 3 is being delivered in Canada, it has been delivered primarily in the U.S. since its inception, as overseas deliveries have not yet begun.
Vancouver #Tesla $tsla is delivering Model 3s until 10pm everyday. Demand is insane. pic.twitter.com/rKHN86wj3z
— Henry (@rocketL49) September 19, 2018
As most everyone is aware at this point, the automaker struggled with Model 3 production early on, which lasted for many months. For this reason, delivery logistics wasn’t a major issue since there just weren’t that many cars to deliver. Now, Tesla is on the cusp of consistent production of some 5,000 Model 3s per week. It’s also important to note that over the past several months, there has been a backlog of Model 3 vehicles produced, but not delivered. Some were stockpiled for one reason or another, while others were in transit at the end of the month, etc.
As we approach the end of September, the third quarter is coming to a close. According to recent news, Tesla’s goal is to produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter and deliver as many of these as humanly possible. After multiple complaints from reservation holders surrounding delivery delays, Musk has made it clear that Tesla is making quick work of fixing the problem and it’s much easier to fix than production issues. Over the past several days, we’ve seen and heard many indications that Model 3 deliveries are increasing exponentially in the U.S. and Canada. Delivery centers are staying open for longer hours and logistics seem to be improving immensely.
Soon enough, InsideEVs will have the more official scoop on Tesla Model 3 deliveries for September and for Q3 as a whole. Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk recently spoke on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” He said:
This month is an exciting month for us. You know, it’s really gonna blow people’s minds how many Model 3s are gonna appear in America in just the next couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, Musk sent a congratulatory letter to employees stating:
First, I’d like to thank you for your incredible efforts and contribution as we enter the final few weeks of this quarter. This is a very exciting time for Tesla, to say the least, and you are the reason for the tremendous progress we’ve made in a relatively short period of time. It is easy to forget that our company was almost unknown 10 years ago and didn’t even exist until after the start of the 21st century!
We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter.
It will be interesting and very exciting to see what Tesla can pull off in the coming days.
TESLA MODEL 3
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
Source: Teslarati
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
31 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Delivery Push In Full Ramp Mode"
In my “unofficial tally” of counting Model 3s on my 30 minute commute to Palo Alto in Silicon valley, I have scored 17 Model 3s three different times. Yesterday I saw 4 of them before even getting on the freeway. This car is in danger of becoming common here.
It’s selling in such high numbers no one wants it anymore.
Or: “no one wants it anymore, It’s selling in such high numbers!”
😱😂😌😀😉
Yep, that’s a little better….
I don’t want One Neither …..I want Two Now! ……….lol
Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.
-Yogi Berra
They’re Popping them off the production Line Like a PEZ Dispenser .. lol… It’s Great !
SF Bay Area is mecca for EVs. So, naturally Model 3 takes the lead in it.
Elon Musk said: “…We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter…”
————
Amazing indeed. Great job Tesla!
Demand for $49k+ cars is this high. I cannot imagine when $35k cars are available. Is there any place under the hell?
The average is now at $60k!!! I must say I’m surprised by this high demand.
Yeah me too……I thought to myself WTF???
…..and all the Big boys kept saying there’s no demand…….ROTFLMAO
N0 SURPRISE At All ! ..They are selling Dirty Fugly Gas Guzzling Polluting SUV’s , Trucks , Etc: for Much more $$$$ than The Model 3 Average Price..
The $35,000 cars, will be scooped up, and used as “City Runabouts”, 2 for 1, in numbers!
SSM! (So Says Me!)
😂😀😌😉
Yea..,They keep on Pumping them Out !! But they’re Losing Money on every Car they Sell ! ! ! ! !……..rotf lmfao ………..Say, The SHORTS & F00LS !
The more impressive part of the demand is the mandatory $5K PUP…
This basically “cut corners” mode.
It’s getting uncomfortable is it?
The last time I bought a car from a stealership, I signed the papers after the 2hr haggle bull$h1t and when they handed me the keys, I left. No big show me anything on how to use the car.
The TM3, since the financing has already been done all that’s left is to sign paperwork, get the keys and hit the GO pedal.
They always showed me the car before handing over the keys…maybe choose a different dealer next time…or go to Tesla.
It is also going to cut down a lot of shorters like you.
Steven, you noted that InsideEVs will have an estimated count soon enough. Are you saying that by the end of Q3 reporting you will have an estimate on Model 3s delivered to Canada as well or will we have to wait on Tesla’s earnings report for the quarter?
It really depends on how everything plays out. We track Model 3 Canada deliveries to a point, otherwise, our U.S. numbers wouldn’t work out. However, we’ve never focused heavily on it. We did publish a story after the fact one month. I’ll have to talk with Wade and see exactly how we are going to handle this month and Q3. I just got back from SF and we haven’t sat down and dealt with the upcoming sales week yet.
Tell them to Reduce the Canadian Price , It’s killer without the $14000 ..rebate that the Idiot Doug Ford Eliminated in turn to give the Polluters More tax $$$Credits At the EV Buyer’s Expense… “IN CANADA , THEY REWARD CRIMINALS”
Please don’t hold off on publishing your initial estimate, you can always come back later and adjust based on new information. Everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting for these numbers this quarter. We all want to know how many Model 3’s sold in September and Q3. Also, if you can provide any estimate on Canadian deliveries, that would be icing on the cake. I think this quarter will be the true start of the tsunami that will finally make BEVs mainstream.
For sure. We’ll get it out as quick as we can.
Sounds about right! Parent’s Model 3 has been delivery delayed a week now. Logistics up here is crazy due to truck driver shortages and distances… 550 miles from the nearest Tesla delivery point. There is one Model 3 in town already!
hey, where’s my comment go?
Fixed
The Model 3 delivery flood, is turning out to be a Tesla “CARtastrophy”, that is for the legacy ICE OEMs!
It’s funny how so many of the “problems” reported about Tesla are problems that most people would love to have…
-“Oh, we have so many customers and so many cars coming out of the factory that it is hard to deliver all the cars!”
-“Oh, the demand for the cars is so high that we have to drop a couple colors to streamline the paintshop.”
-“Oh, the collision body repairs are slow such that we need to build a new revenue stream of body shops.”
-“Oh, customers are upset because we can’t produce the product fast enough.”
-“Oh, customers are upset because they can’t get the low price version since we have so many people buying premium models.”
There are legit issues…like can they get costs down so that lower price versions can be built at a profit?…but so many of these “problems” are just things that will get solved and to be expected for a car company that is doubling its physical product output in just a few months.