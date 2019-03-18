  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Flood Norway: Video

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Flood Norway: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE 9

Norway accepts all Model 3s that the factory can deliver.

This new video presents up to approximately 1,000 Tesla Model 3s (and roughly 100 Model S/X) unloading from a ship to trucks in Oslo in Norway.

According to Bjørn Nyland, the Model 3 soon will be seen everywhere in Norway and at some point in the future will take over the majority of the Supercharging stations.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Says Model 3 & Model Y Will Both Be Equipped To Tow
Musk Says Right-Hand-Drive Tesla Model 3 Could Arrive In UK By June
Tesla Is #1 Selling Brand In Europe's Electric Car Race In February

The latest registrations data shows that this month the Model 3 averaged more than 100 registered units per day!

With already 1,800 Model 3 so far this month in Norway, will it hit 3,000 by month’s end? The Model 3 will be the top-selling car of any kind for the month of March, and maybe YTD too after the first three months of the year.

The demand for the Long Range version is expected to flatten later this year, but should be then filled by the launch of the Standard battery version.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Flood Norway: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Robert Weekley

Boat Load, by Boat Load, the Model 3 is making its mark! Insert clip shows how tight they parked them, apparently because Auto Carriers were not on dock when the ship docked! Still, impressive watching drivers drive, and back them, onto the auto transport trailers!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
MABUS

Incredible 1826 tm3 now

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
M Hovis

Norway is such an inspirational model of what the world transition to electric can be. An oil-rich country who chooses to do otherwise. What a lesson for the United States of America. Also, a mythbuster to the idea that an electric car is not worthy in a cold climate.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
987StopCanabilism

Norway also has an excellent education system and healthcare system.
It should be the World Model of how to run a country.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Apkungen

It’s sick that Norway, 1/60 th the size of USA almost buys as many cars this month as USA did in February!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
John Doe

There is now no waiting time, if you order a Model 3 in Norway. Just a few days to make it ready for the customers. Looks like supply is at least equal to damand.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
CDAVIS

@John Doe said: “There is now no waiting time, if you order a Model 3 in Norway…”
————

My understanding is that all the Model 3 past and recently arrived Norway are to fill existing backlog orders. Perhaps some units made available from last minute customer cancellations? … Aslo, there are always a few that unable to secure financing… sometimes deciding a different Tesla options level or model.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
paul k

Listen carefully! You can hear the cries of the Tesla trolls and shorters.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Scott Franco

I’m actually a bit surprised the don’t FSD to the dock in a case like this. Its a very limited run, the computer could handle packing the cars easily, and the labor saved would be appreciable, since each car must be driven one by one and the driver returned each time.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago