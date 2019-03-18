Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Flood Norway: Video
Norway accepts all Model 3s that the factory can deliver.
This new video presents up to approximately 1,000 Tesla Model 3s (and roughly 100 Model S/X) unloading from a ship to trucks in Oslo in Norway.
According to Bjørn Nyland, the Model 3 soon will be seen everywhere in Norway and at some point in the future will take over the majority of the Supercharging stations.
The latest registrations data shows that this month the Model 3 averaged more than 100 registered units per day!
With already 1,800 Model 3 so far this month in Norway, will it hit 3,000 by month’s end? The Model 3 will be the top-selling car of any kind for the month of March, and maybe YTD too after the first three months of the year.
The demand for the Long Range version is expected to flatten later this year, but should be then filled by the launch of the Standard battery version.
9 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Flood Norway: Video"
Boat Load, by Boat Load, the Model 3 is making its mark! Insert clip shows how tight they parked them, apparently because Auto Carriers were not on dock when the ship docked! Still, impressive watching drivers drive, and back them, onto the auto transport trailers!
Incredible 1826 tm3 now
Norway is such an inspirational model of what the world transition to electric can be. An oil-rich country who chooses to do otherwise. What a lesson for the United States of America. Also, a mythbuster to the idea that an electric car is not worthy in a cold climate.
Norway also has an excellent education system and healthcare system.
It should be the World Model of how to run a country.
It’s sick that Norway, 1/60 th the size of USA almost buys as many cars this month as USA did in February!
There is now no waiting time, if you order a Model 3 in Norway. Just a few days to make it ready for the customers. Looks like supply is at least equal to damand.
@John Doe said: “There is now no waiting time, if you order a Model 3 in Norway…”
My understanding is that all the Model 3 past and recently arrived Norway are to fill existing backlog orders. Perhaps some units made available from last minute customer cancellations? … Aslo, there are always a few that unable to secure financing… sometimes deciding a different Tesla options level or model.
Listen carefully! You can hear the cries of the Tesla trolls and shorters.
I’m actually a bit surprised the don’t FSD to the dock in a case like this. Its a very limited run, the computer could handle packing the cars easily, and the labor saved would be appreciable, since each car must be driven one by one and the driver returned each time.