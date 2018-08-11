  1. Home
  2. China
  3. Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China To Begin In March 2019

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China To Begin In March 2019

2 H BY MARK KANE 7

First Model 3 Long Range to enter the Chinese market in March of next year.

The first customers in China who ordered a Model 3 are reporting a delivery notice from Tesla. The expected time for delivery is March 2019.

The first units are to be Long Range versions (configuration should be available within weeks).

Tesla in China
Tesla Model 3 Initial Chinese Production Targeted At 3,000 Per Week
Musk Spills A Bunch Of China Battery Gigafactory Details
Construction Already Underway At Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China: Video

Of course, initial sales of the Tesla Model 3 in China has nothing to do with the upcoming Tesla Gigafactory 3, which at some point in the future will produce the Model 3 locally.

for now, the Model 3 imported to China from the U.S. will get a 40% import tax (it was only 25% before both countries started to escalate their import duties).

Categories: China, Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China To Begin In March 2019"

newest oldest most voted
Alfred

China before Europe ! Unfair.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
florin

Elon said during the conference call that Tesla will start manufacturing M3 for Europe starting January 2019. That’s official company guidance versus a rumor on twitter.

Looks like it’s Europe before China.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
EDude

Maybe it’s not either and they receive the first cars (almost) at the same time.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Alfred

“Elon said”… wait and see…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
William L

Driver’s seat is on the left side of the car in China and US, EU is different.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
F150 Brian

So does the start of MR 3 and international LR 3 production a sign that US market for LR 3 is approaching saturation?
Or is there still significant demand in the US for LR 3 and Tesla has decided to let them wait in line?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Bunny

Doesn’t really matter where they go, just keep cranking those puppies out at 5,000 a week or better.

Go Tesla !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago