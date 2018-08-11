Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China To Begin In March 2019
First Model 3 Long Range to enter the Chinese market in March of next year.
The first customers in China who ordered a Model 3 are reporting a delivery notice from Tesla. The expected time for delivery is March 2019.
The first units are to be Long Range versions (configuration should be available within weeks).
Of course, initial sales of the Tesla Model 3 in China has nothing to do with the upcoming Tesla Gigafactory 3, which at some point in the future will produce the Model 3 locally.
for now, the Model 3 imported to China from the U.S. will get a 40% import tax (it was only 25% before both countries started to escalate their import duties).
Update: About Tesla might be ready to deliver Model 3 to China 🇨🇳 ETA March 2019 $TSLA
— Received delivery notice by phone call.
— Available for Long range model
— Available for Tesla owners ( Model S & X )
— Configuration email should be out shortly (within week(s) )
— vincent (@vincent13031925) November 5, 2018
Breaking: Tesla might be ready to deliver Model 3 to China 🇨🇳, friend of mine received delivery notice, March 2019 $TSLA #Model3 pic.twitter.com/wMZ7RJurrZ
— vincent (@vincent13031925) November 5, 2018
7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China To Begin In March 2019"
China before Europe ! Unfair.
Elon said during the conference call that Tesla will start manufacturing M3 for Europe starting January 2019. That’s official company guidance versus a rumor on twitter.
Looks like it’s Europe before China.
Maybe it’s not either and they receive the first cars (almost) at the same time.
“Elon said”… wait and see…
Driver’s seat is on the left side of the car in China and US, EU is different.
So does the start of MR 3 and international LR 3 production a sign that US market for LR 3 is approaching saturation?
Or is there still significant demand in the US for LR 3 and Tesla has decided to let them wait in line?
Doesn’t really matter where they go, just keep cranking those puppies out at 5,000 a week or better.
Go Tesla !