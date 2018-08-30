Tesla Hosting Special Model 3 Debut Events In Asia

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out this invite to the ongoing Tesla Model 3 debut events in Hong Kong.

Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) recently shared an exclusive invitation to Tesla’s latest special event, which consists of several days of private Model 3 debuts for the Asian market. The events are currently underway at the Tesla showroom at Pulse or TML in Hong Kong. The invitation-only viewings began on August 13 and will run through August 31, with multiple one-hour time slots per day (12 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM, and 7 PM).

Tesla says the events are for VIP guests, and limited spots are available. The Model 3 has yet to be officially revealed to the public in Asia, although there are recent reports of it being on display in the Hong Kong branch. So, this is a special opportunity to get an intimate look at the car ahead of the masses. Each event will also include a test drive in a Tesla Model S or Model X (based on availability). It appears VIPs will not have an opportunity to drive or ride in the Model 3 at this time.