Watch Slo-Mo Video Of Tesla Model 3 Crash Test: Plus Bolt Comparison
This is one of the most detailed videos you’ll find when it comes to the recent Tesla Model 3 crash tests by the NHTSA.
Not long ago, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that the Tesla Model 3 earned a perfect five-star crash test rating. This doesn’t just mean that the small electric sedan received five stars overall, but instead that it got five out of five stars in every single test. This is surely not unprecedented, as many other cars receive such a rating, but it’s exactly as CEO Elon Musk expected.
Not long after the initial announcement, Tesla shared that the Model 3 is actually the safest car ever tested, followed by the Model S and Model X. Since this follow-up announcement, there have been some mixed reports. We’ll have more details on surrounding our take on that later today, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out the video and share your insight with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via DPCcars on YouTube:
There’s one area where the Tesla shines: crash safety tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And the Tesla Model 3 is no exception.
The rear-wheel-drive version of the Tesla Model 3 earned an all-around five-star safety rating from NHTSA, the highest possible issued by the agency. These tests cover frontal, side and rollover crashes. The Model 3 received five stars in each category, as well as sub categories such as side barrier and pole crashes.
Without a motor in the hood, there’s more room for a forward crumple zone. Tesla vehicles also tend to be resistant to rollovers because the battery pack is located at the bottom of the vehicle, giving it a low center of gravity. The risk of a rollover in a Tesla Model 3 is 6.6 percent, according to NHTSA.
Bonus video below shows how the Model 3 fared as compared to the Chevy Bolt:
Video description:
2018 Tesla Model 3
Overall Front Star Rating 5 star
Combines Driver and Passenger star ratings into a single frontal rating. The frontal barrier test simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph.
Overall Side Star Rating 5 star
Combines Side Barrier and Side Pole Star Ratings into a single side rating.
Combined Side Barrier and Pole Ratings
Combines the Side Barrier Driver and the Side Pole Star Ratings into a Front Seat rating. The Rear Seat rating is derived from the Side Barrier Rear Passenger rating.
Front Seat 5 star
Rear Seat 5 star
Side Barrier 5 star
The Side Barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph.
Driver 5 star
Rear Passenger 5 star
Rollover Star Rating 5 star
The Rollover Resistance test measures the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario.
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Overall Front Star Rating 4 star
Combines Driver and Passenger star ratings into a single frontal rating. The frontal barrier test simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph.
Overall Side Star Rating 5 star
Combines Side Barrier and Side Pole Star Ratings into a single side rating.
Combined Side Barrier and Pole Ratings
Combines the Side Barrier Driver and the Side Pole Star Ratings into a Front Seat rating. The Rear Seat rating is derived from the Side Barrier Rear Passenger rating.
Front Seat 5 star
Rear Seat 4 star
Side Barrier 5 star
The Side Barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph.
Driver 5 star
Rear Passenger 4 star
Overall Side Pole Star Rating 5 star
The Side Pole Barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole.
Rollover Star Rating 5 star
The Rollover Resistance test measures the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario.
What is up with the constant hyperbole from Tesla? Tesla claims the Model 3 is the “safest car the NHSTA has ever tested”, and the NHSTA smacks down Tesla and says “A 5-star rating is the highest safety rating a vehicle can achieve. NHTSA does not distinguish safety performance beyond that rating, thus there is no ‘safest’ vehicle among those vehicles achieving 5-star ratings.”
A 100% score isn’t good enough for Tesla. Lol
Looks like not only it achieved 5stars but based on the data it has the lowest probable injury of any car. This is important and should be recognized
What is up with the Bolt getting only 4 stars for the backseat passenger in two categories?
The Bolt EV does incredibly well also. In the bottom view from the front it looks like the lower arms sheared off to protect the battery (drop below instead of going into).
The Tesla is a very safe car no doubt, but so is the Bolt EV earning a Top Safety Pick from IIHS (testing which was started because NHTSA tests were inadequate at representing insurance payouts). I imagine the Tesla will get best award there too, as long as it does better than its big brother S on the small overlap test.
Great to see how the layout of EVs can enhance safety, no engine to work around, and gas tank to protect. Very happy to see the Bolt perform well, and awesome job by Tesla to achieve such good results.
Did somebody remember that tweet regarding the center screen a few weeks after launch?
I guess they fixed that quite well. See @1:14 where the airbag pushes itself before the screen. To avoid flying shards, i guess.