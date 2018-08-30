Watch Slo-Mo Video Of Tesla Model 3 Crash Test: Plus Bolt Comparison

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This is one of the most detailed videos you’ll find when it comes to the recent Tesla Model 3 crash tests by the NHTSA.

Not long ago, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that the Tesla Model 3 earned a perfect five-star crash test rating. This doesn’t just mean that the small electric sedan received five stars overall, but instead that it got five out of five stars in every single test. This is surely not unprecedented, as many other cars receive such a rating, but it’s exactly as CEO Elon Musk expected.

Not long after the initial announcement, Tesla shared that the Model 3 is actually the safest car ever tested, followed by the Model S and Model X. Since this follow-up announcement, there have been some mixed reports. We’ll have more details on surrounding our take on that later today, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out the video and share your insight with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via DPCcars on YouTube: There’s one area where the Tesla shines: crash safety tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And the Tesla Model 3 is no exception. The rear-wheel-drive version of the Tesla Model 3 earned an all-around five-star safety rating from NHTSA, the highest possible issued by the agency. These tests cover frontal, side and rollover crashes. The Model 3 received five stars in each category, as well as sub categories such as side barrier and pole crashes. Without a motor in the hood, there’s more room for a forward crumple zone. Tesla vehicles also tend to be resistant to rollovers because the battery pack is located at the bottom of the vehicle, giving it a low center of gravity. The risk of a rollover in a Tesla Model 3 is 6.6 percent, according to NHTSA.

Bonus video below shows how the Model 3 fared as compared to the Chevy Bolt:

Video description: