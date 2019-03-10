Tesla Model 3: Here’s The Cost Of Ownership For 1 Year: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

What is the actual true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 for one year?

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the release of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3. Specifically, how does it compare to other competing EVs in terms of price, features, etc. There are so many variables involved, and while some of them come up in forums and in our comment section, others do not. In order to compare any car to another — at least in terms of what you get for your money — you have to look at the car’s true cost of ownership.

We don’t have the same data set for the Nissan LEAF or Chevrolet Bolt EV. In addition, this is not a Standard Model 3. Nonetheless, it’s rather interesting to take a look at what someone has spent over the course of one full year of ownership. Ben Sullins has broken it all down for us, including maintenance, charging, depreciation, insurance, and so on. Check out his video and the description below for all the details.

After having my Model 3 for one year I thought it was time to share how much I’ve spent to date.

Maintenance $0

Repairs $750

Insurance $1236

Loan $27,000

Interest $450

Depreciation $10,000 (16%)

Home Charging $312

Supercharging $170

Do we have any Nissan LEAF owners or Chevrolet Bolt EV owners out there that can provide the same information for one year cost of ownership? We’d love to compare numbers. Let us know in the comment section below.