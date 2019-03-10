Tesla Model 3: Here’s The Cost Of Ownership For 1 Year: Video
What is the actual true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 for one year?
There’s been a lot of talk lately about the release of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3. Specifically, how does it compare to other competing EVs in terms of price, features, etc. There are so many variables involved, and while some of them come up in forums and in our comment section, others do not. In order to compare any car to another — at least in terms of what you get for your money — you have to look at the car’s true cost of ownership.
We don’t have the same data set for the Nissan LEAF or Chevrolet Bolt EV. In addition, this is not a Standard Model 3. Nonetheless, it’s rather interesting to take a look at what someone has spent over the course of one full year of ownership. Ben Sullins has broken it all down for us, including maintenance, charging, depreciation, insurance, and so on. Check out his video and the description below for all the details.
Video description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube:
ACTUAL Cost of Tesla Model 3 After 1 Year
After having my Model 3 for one year I thought it was time to share how much I’ve spent to date.
How Much I’ve Spent on my Tesla Model 3 in 1 year
- Maintenance $0
- Repairs $750
- Insurance $1236
- Loan $27,000
- Interest $450
- Depreciation $10,000 (16%)
- Home Charging $312
- Supercharging $170
Do we have any Nissan LEAF owners or Chevrolet Bolt EV owners out there that can provide the same information for one year cost of ownership? We’d love to compare numbers. Let us know in the comment section below.
11 Comments on "Tesla Model 3: Here’s The Cost Of Ownership For 1 Year: Video"
What kind of repairs is been made is there an warranty from the manufacture
He hit a curb. Watch the video. The analysis isn’t even legit.
2018 LEAF S 9 month ownership extrapolated to 1 year & 12,000 miles:
Maintenance: $0
Repairs: $0
Insurance: $1300
Loan: $5510 ($350 down + $430/mo for 72 mo)
Interest: -$400 (0% interest less $100/qtr dividend (5.5% pa) on rebate checks)
Depreciation: -$7200 ($31,000 OTD less $23,000 Carmax price on 2018 S less $15,500 cash rebates from gov’t and PG&E)
Home Charging: $200 (~100 overnight charges ; each 8.4kWh @ $0.20)
ChargePoint: $50 (in Los Banos where there is no NCTC)
Total cost: -$540 (car is paying me still)
How didi you calculate it? But cheap car is not a fun car! In China, there are tons of low end electric cars. Tesla is a highly intelligent and comfort luxury car even it is expensive. But low end and high end are 2 different category
Sure. But, this is not a performance comparison. We’re strictly interested in the financial investment. As we turn more people on to EVs, of course we need to talk about performance. But, there are so many other aspects to consider. Cost of ownership is a huge one since many people don’t yet know if they can afford any EV. Then you have to look at interior comfort, cargo space, etc etc etc. It’s nice to be able to compare in as many ways as possible. Sadly, there are few battery-electric vehicles available on the U.S. market, and while people continue to complain about us comparing vehicles that are very “different,” there’s not that many to compare, and there are definitely very few that are “similar” in a number of ways.
Wow. This is exactly what we asked for. Thanks for sharing!
Glad to see Ben still at $0 for maintenance, and I’m curious what the $750 in repairs represents. After 4.5 months and 19k miles I’m still at zero for R&M. Of course I’ve spent far more on charging than Ben, but I’ve also been able to enjoy driving my 3 a lot more! 😁
What have you done for your repair?
He scraped against a short wall that cost him $750 to fix.
depreciation is neither here nor there if you keep the car, but a real factor to consider is the lost interest income from all cash applied to paying the car off.
If the Tesla dude was making more money (risk-adjusted after-tax rate) in the market than his loan % he shoulda just kept the payments going.
Everything major I bought last year — car, phone, 55″ TV, new Z390M PC from newegg — is on 0% terms, LOL.
How can you figure an operation cost when you’re not discussing total kw/h per miles driven and your billed electricity cost per kw/h?
Without giving accurate per mile, usage numbers at the charger wall connection, this cost analysis becomes just a waste of everyone’s time.
Also in this analysis, his solar investment is offsetting a significant amount of the electrical cost of operation and therefore making this total BS.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m in no way knocking the energy production, conservation, and storage decisions he has made along the way that have greatly benefited his operation costs on the car. Not every tesla owner or perspective buyer has a solar array to reduce their cost of operation.