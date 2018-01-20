Tesla Model 3 Configurator Updated With New Choices
The Tesla Model 3 configurator has been updated and looks like the $35,000 base model will come sooner rather than later.
Despite all of the early issues with Model 3 production bottlenecks, it appears as though Tesla is beginning to deliver quite a few of these vehicles. The fact that the $35,000 base model is listed as an option for “Early ’18” is promising, even though in “Tesla time” that probably means middle to late 2018, but still.
Currently, if you’re lucky enough to get the invite to configure your Model 3, the bottom line is a whopping $49,000. It was supposed to be $44,000 since Tesla was adding a $9,000 bump for the Long Range battery. However, the Premium Upgrades package is currently mandatory, which adds another $5,000 to the price tag.
The base Model 3 will be a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive car, just like the Long Range model, however, it will carry a smaller battery pack (about 50 kWh as opposed to 75 kWh).
Some people have suggested that the base Model 3 could actually have the same ~75 kWh battery as the Long Range model, although software-limited to 50 kWh. This way Tesla could charge you to upgrade your battery. However, there is no information confirming this, and it would be a severe financial disadvantage for Tesla to put the much more expensive pack into the base model. Additionally, if this was the case, the base model could already be made available.
Model 3 reservation holder, nullpointer, uploaded some screenshots of the updated Model 3 Design Studio on the Tesla Motors Club forum. He did so to share the recent changes. Although, if you hadn’t seen the configurator previously, you may not realize what’s different. You can check it all out at the link below.
The “not yet available” battery and powertrain are greyed out, so you can’t click on them and see specifics. Also, the update seems to be a bit buggy at the moment, but it’s working nonetheless.
Source: Tesla Motors Club via Electrek
Autopilot is really going to help resale, even if not required.
I saw a stack of 5 key cards come into an East coast service center, just this morning.
Why? It’s just software that anyone can add later.
Tesla said that base Model 3 weight in at 3,549 lbs and the long range is 3,814 lbs, so the 75 kWh battery pack with software limited is not possible for the base car.
Also, both would have single motor in the rear but very likely that the base car would have weaker motor than the long range, because the 0-60 MPH of the long range is 5.1 vs 5.6 for the base. Heavier car accelerate to 60 MPH faster than the lighter car needs stronger motor.
I bet the motor is the same, but the voltage or max current from the pack is less, causing less performance. The battery pack is critical for the performance of ev’s. A P100D is quicker than a P90DL with the same motors.
That sounds correct to me.
However, it shouldn’t be necessary to point to those facts to prove to anyone that the ~50 kWh Model 3 isn’t an electronically limited 75 kWh Model 3. Tesla sold an electronically limited Model S75 as a “S60” to boost sales; that is an indication that Tesla was approaching the limit to demand for the Model S. (That doesn’t mean demand was “flagging”; remember that Tesla’s production has been increasing sharply every year since 2012.) Hopefully it’s not necessary to point out that demand for the Model 3 isn’t limiting sales? 😉
Yeah, some people probably will continue to believe that the ~50 kWh Model 3 is just an electronically limited 75 kWh Model 3. But then, some people also believe the earth is flat and that “fool cell” cars are going to replace BEVs! 😉
According to the specs revealed, the SR Model 3 weighs 3549 lbs and the LR version weighs 3814 lbs.
That, at least to me, indicates that they took out ~100kg in batteries, which is about what 20kWh would weigh.
The long range battery is already capable of 180 Wh per mile in some stretches. I think as long as owners keep those aero covers on, the smaller battery version is going to be a great everyman car.
You nailed it; there’s this spec too:
“Weight distribution: 47% front, 53% rear (Model 3) 48% front, 52% rear (Model 3 Long Range).”
“The fact that the $35,000 base model is listed as an option for “Early ’18” is promising”.
There is no evidence in the configurator that just because you can order the standard range battery in “early 2018”,that that means you can order a $35k configuration. The premium upgrade may still be mandatory. Other pictures from nullpointer, seemed to show the premium package, but not a section that showed it as an optional choice.
The base model, seems to have a metal roof and cloth seats, instead of the glass roof and fake leather seats, and yet we have yet to see any test vehicles that look this on the roads.
I wish the premium options were separated out. I actually prefer cloth to leather, but would really like the glass roof. On Model S the roof option is separate.
And I would order the premium interior without the glass roof, I like having steel over my head for safety reasons…
Yeah – I also still think it is not outside the realm of possibility that Tesla will release the short range version of the 3, but make the Premium Package the standard citing “lack of demand” or something like that.
I am also not sure if them making the configurator with more options available now is such good news. They already ran through their California reservation list much faster than expected. The reason could also be that simply a lot fewer people wanted the LongRange RWD version than originally anticipated.
What new options came online? I think being able to make a wider range of cars is a really good thing. To me it suggests they have one line stable and running at a comfortable rate so they are beginning to debug other configurations, perhaps starting up more parallel lines. There is no shortage of demand at this stage.
As far as production is concerned, Musk made it clear that the fewer the option choices, the easier it was to produce in quantity.
So it seems hundreds of thousands have cancelled their reservations..?? I would have expected the reservation list now to stand at considerately more than half a million, and even that it would still be growing given the slow production. But employee reservations proved to be far fewer than anticipated. California reservations then seemed to be much less than anticipated.
Maybe there’s another explanation. Tesla owners have first dips in this pool, and perhaps the majority of them want the standard range car as a daily driver while planning to keep their S or X for longer trips.
I hope it’s something like this and that the reservations keep coming in as Tesla ramps up production. It’s going to be tough enough as it is for Model 3 to make rather than break Tesla, and news of a collapse in reservations wouldn’t improve the situation.
Don’t think there is any lack of demand, I’m now hearing people who did not reserve considering getting on the list. Many people will not put money down on a car they haven’t seen.
Your assumptions are false. There is only one configuration available for sale. Reservation holders who want other configurations still have to wait. That includes employees and people who live in California.
They haven’t even started on global sales yet.
I think a lot of people are banking on the US$35,000 base model to get into their Tesla. People without the means for the Model S/X will undoubtedly be looking for the base Model 3. Reviews are glowingly positive, so the base model will be what people are expecting based on the LR version.
I think Terawatt is hitting on the issue, which is likely to frustrate many of us. Tesla is working through the shorter list of employees, existing Tesla owners who were willing to pay for the higher $pec versions to get their cars more quickly, and then will reset and work back though the much lager subsets of those groups to deliver the standard spec versions, which will essentially be like starting over, though working through larger numbers of deliveries in those groups before they eventually get to non-employees, non-Tesla owners, who ordered Day 1 and following. No idea when the first of those standard range, non-premium vehicles will be delivered to non-employee, non-Tesla owners will be. However, I think that’s when Tesla will be really making a dent in the list of backorders.
Great point! Non-employee, non-owners will have a long wait for the $35k option. Maybe Q4 2018? Yikes!
Leasing a new Leaf or Bolt sounds better everyday. I believe in Tesla and am a stockholder, but I can’t wait forever.