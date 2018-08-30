Tesla Model 3 Initial Chinese Production Targeted At 3,000 Per Week

6 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Not quite Fremont levels, but still a healthy output figure.

A new filing shows that Tesla intends to produce approximately 3,000 Model 3s in China per week in initial stages.

Producing in China is essential to avoiding tariffs, which increase the price of imported cars. For Tesla, this has been a constant struggle with the Model S and Model X, but with the lower-cost Model 3, it would be even more negatively impactful.

Therefore, it’s assumed that the majority of Model 3 sold in China will be produced there.

Automotive News adds:

“Tesla Inc. said on Friday that it is developing plans to start producing about 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Shanghai in the initial phase of its Gigafactory 3 to reduce the impact of tariffs.”

Tesla added that its near-term goal is to get production of the Model 3 at its Fremont factory to a level of 7,000 per week, which is considerably above the ~5,000 produced weekly right now.

Longer term, the target is still 10,000 in Fremont, plus 3,000 eventually in China for a total of 13,000 per week.

You can check out Tesla’s progress so far in China here in this groundbreaking construction video.

Source: Automotive News