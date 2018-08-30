Tesla Model 3 Initial Chinese Production Targeted At 3,000 Per Week
Not quite Fremont levels, but still a healthy output figure.
A new filing shows that Tesla intends to produce approximately 3,000 Model 3s in China per week in initial stages.
Producing in China is essential to avoiding tariffs, which increase the price of imported cars. For Tesla, this has been a constant struggle with the Model S and Model X, but with the lower-cost Model 3, it would be even more negatively impactful.
Therefore, it’s assumed that the majority of Model 3 sold in China will be produced there.
Automotive News adds:
“Tesla Inc. said on Friday that it is developing plans to start producing about 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Shanghai in the initial phase of its Gigafactory 3 to reduce the impact of tariffs.”
Tesla added that its near-term goal is to get production of the Model 3 at its Fremont factory to a level of 7,000 per week, which is considerably above the ~5,000 produced weekly right now.
Longer term, the target is still 10,000 in Fremont, plus 3,000 eventually in China for a total of 13,000 per week.
You can check out Tesla’s progress so far in China here in this groundbreaking construction video.
Source: Automotive News
If any country can get EV’s mainstream it’s China. China plans on selling only EV’s in the country by 2030. 100% EV’s by 2030 for a country that buys 30 million vehicles in a year. Tesla being the first manufacturer to be in China building cars without a Chinese partner not having to share profits or technology is great for Tesla. The Shanghai GF will be only the first in China.
The fossil industry has to be scared now and auto manufacturers have been put on notice. Build EV’s or go out of business.
7,000 Fremont, 3,000 Shanghai.
So now we know where they’re going to try for the 10k.
Not necessarily I think before they reach 3,000 in China they will be producing 10,000 in Fremont.
If you look at this link you’ll see that out of 36 light vehicle sales in the US there are only 20 that sell more than Tesla. By the end of next month Chrysler will be sell less light vehicles than Tesla. At least 5 more car manufacturers will fall behind in sales to the US next year.
ww.usdebtclock.org/auto-sales.html
Wow! Bigger than Chrysler? Tesla really is growing up!
Go Tesla! 🙂
I was also surprised to see the Tesla US auto sales actually matched real close to Insider EV numbers and there updated daily. Actually all the manufacturers are updated daily.
“..even more negatively impactful.”
Poorly written.
Just a reminder on what Tesla has said about Model 3 production volumes.
Fremont, currently 5,000/week – increasing to 7,000/week by efficiency – increasing to 10,000/week with upgrades to the line.
Shanghai, starting with assembling initially 3,000/week – growing to full production of 5,000/week.
Europe start tbd – growing to 5,000/week.
This assuming that demand will be sufficient to sell these numbers of cars.
China has set a goal of 100% electric by 2030 and India and several other countries ex Denmark and cities ex London Paris have or soon will set timelines for 100% EV’s.
100 million vehicles are sold each year. Tesla will be able to sell all they can produce and still not be able to meet the demand. If Tesla were able to build 10 million cars by 2030 it still wouldn’t meet the demand.