All Tesla Model 3 Variants In China Include Free Enhanced Autopilot

13 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Perhaps other markets will eventually get Tesla Enhanced Autopilot for free?

While we’re not holding our breath, it sure would be nice if the Tesla Model 3 came standard with the automaker’s Enhanced Autopilot semi-autonomous driving feature. It’s difficult to predict what’s up Tesla’s sleeve, however, the company has a track record for adding and removing features on a regular basis, as well as adjusting pricing.

Our good friend Vincent (@vincent13031925) has been integral in reporting about Tesla Model 3 news from China, along with other general Tesla news from Asia. He recently tweeted that Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot is now standard on all Model 3 sedans in the country, free of charge.

Breaking: Now all Tesla Model 3 ( PM3, LR AWD & LR RWD) in China 🇨🇳 are included Enhanced Autopilot feature with no extra charge, was 46300 RMB. $TSLA #Tesla #China #Model3 #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/ITAGtF9dwR — Vincent (@vincent13031925) February 8, 2019

Of course, we questioned whether or not this information was true. It’s not that we don’t trust Vincent, as his track record has been spot on. However, there is so much misinformation out there, which makes it hard to know what’s verified. It turns out we weren’t the only ones unsure of the situation. Thankfully, Vincent touched base with a Tesla sales rep in China to verify. It appears EAP is standard for the life of the vehicle, much like that prior free Supercharging on our shores.

What do you think? Will Tesla eventually offer its Enhanced Autopilot technology as standard in all markets? Full Self-Driving is also on the way, so it’s difficult to assume what’s in store for the future.