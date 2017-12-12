Tesla Model 3 Charging At Supercharger – Video

18 hours ago by Mark Kane

Here is one of the first videos of a Tesla Model 3 at the Supercharger in San Mateo, California where 10 stalls await.

With two cars using the same Supercharger (two adjacent stalls occupied), charging power started around 30 kW out of 120 kW total, but with only single car it shot up to 105 kW (most of the time we saw 80 kW). In the end, the charging rate again falls down because the battery is close to full and another vehicle occupies the second stall.

Anyways, in about one hour the Model 3 replenished 200 miles of range.

Video description: