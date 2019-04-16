Tesla Model 3 Charging At IONITY Charger: Video

10 M BY MARK KANE

IONITY chargers to be able to deliver 350 kW

Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to test fast charging of his brand new, although wounded, Tesla Model 3 at the new IONITY charging station.

In theory, the IONITY chargers with liquid cooled CCS cables should be able to provide enough power to utilize the full potential of the Model 3 charging capability. The ultimate level at IONITY is to be 350 kW.

As demonstrated on the video, charging power was high at about 120 kW from 25% to about 45% State-of-Charge (SOC), before it started to decrease to 113 kW at 55% and 80 kW at 64%. In the first try, Bjørn mentioned it was able to crank 127 kW peak.

Results suggest that Model 3 is able to charge at a high 120 kW longer (to higher SOC) than at the Superchargers, which maybe is related to the higher voltage of the IONITY chargers.

Anyways, the Model 3 is not yet able to charge at higher power from CCS chargers it seems (the new maximum is 250 kW from V3 Superchargers and 145 kW from unleashed V2 Superchargers).