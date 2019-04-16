Tesla Model 3 Charging At IONITY Charger: Video

  1. Home
10 M BY MARK KANE 1

IONITY chargers to be able to deliver 350 kW

Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to test fast charging of his brand new, although wounded, Tesla Model 3 at the new IONITY charging station.

In theory, the IONITY chargers with liquid cooled CCS cables should be able to provide enough power to utilize the full potential of the Model 3 charging capability. The ultimate level at IONITY is to be 350 kW.

As demonstrated on the video, charging power was high at about 120 kW from 25% to about 45% State-of-Charge (SOC), before it started to decrease to 113 kW at 55% and 80 kW at 64%. In the first try, Bjørn mentioned it was able to crank 127 kW peak.

Results suggest that Model 3 is able to charge at a high 120 kW longer (to higher SOC) than at the Superchargers, which maybe is related to the higher voltage of the IONITY chargers.

Anyways, the Model 3 is not yet able to charge at higher power from CCS chargers it seems (the new maximum is 250 kW from V3 Superchargers and 145 kW from unleashed V2 Superchargers).

Tesla Model 3 (Source: Bjørn Nyland)

Sany

789km/h … I would prefer to see how long it will take to get next 100km. I hope this option will come in some next SW update.

