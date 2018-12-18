Tesla Model 3 With CCS Combo Inlet, S & X With CCS Adaptor In Europe
Tesla switches the Model 3 to the Combined Charging System in Europe.
The introduction of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe will bring huge changes to Tesla’s charging policy, as the company is leaning towards implementing the CCS Combo fast charging standard.
First of all, the Tesla Model 3 will get a CCS Combo-compatible charging inlet.
The Model S and Model X (which don’t have that much space for bigger inlets) will get an adaptor for DC CCS chargers, just like in case of the CHAdeMO adaptor. It should be similarly priced (around €500), but smaller in size.
That will open the Tesla Model S, X and 3 to use any CCS Combo fast chargers, including the latest ultra-fast chargers, introduced by IONITY, for example.
Another major move is to retrofit Supercharging stations in Europe with CCS Combo DC plugs (ahead of the Model 3 introduction). Tesla will add those to existing Supercharging DC plugs, based on the AC Type 2 plugs, which where used for both AC and DC charging scenarios in the Model S and Model X. Each charging post will be dual-connector.
We assume that this is just the first chapter, as in the long-term, Tesla simply could upgrade Model S and Model X for CCS Combo inlets, and then remove the Type 2-based plugs from Superchargers entirely.
The last major point is that introducing CCS Combo DC plugs at Superchargers brings Tesla closer to an open the network for other manufacturers of electric cars, which now could use the Tesla network (by participating in fronting some costs), without any changes on the car side.
The side effect of equipping the Model 3 with a CCS Combo inlet is that a physically bigger connector should enable Tesla to increase the power level of charging, especially since liquid-cooled cables/plugs have already been developed by at least few suppliers. On the other hand, the CHAdeMO infrastructure at least for now iis stuck for a while at 50-100 kW (despite the standard itself being upgraded to higher power).
AC charging (single- and three-phase) through a Type 2-compatible inlet will remain unaffected by the change.
Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Tesla’s head of global charging infrastructure, Drew Bennett, said: “There’s a lot of excitement about Model 3 coming to Europe and charging is always part of that conversation.”
“We’ll be continuing to invest in our network – that’s a huge part of the ownership experience. But we’ll be enabling our owners to have access to the CCS networks that are starting to grow in Europe, so the Model 3 will have a charge port for the CCS standard and we’ll also have an adaptor for Model S and X.”
“All existing Tesla customers will be able to use the Supercharger network still, but these changes will allow people to venture outside the network – this is something that could really help our owners and is really exciting for us to be able to say that about the infrastructure in Europe..”
In Europe, Tesla has more than 430 stations with more than 3,600 Supercharging stalls.
With the introduction of Model 3 – because of the anticipated volume of sales and retrofit – Tesla will invest in the charging infrastructure more than ever.
“We’ll accelerate things for sure. We’re there to put infrastructure there before our owners need it; the Tesla Supercharger network and Tesla Destination network.”
Source: autoexpress.co.uk
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 With CCS Combo Inlet, S & X With CCS Adaptor In Europe"
“then remove the Type 2-based plugs from Superchargers entirely.”
So all the European Model S and X owners that were promised free Supercharging for life will be forced to buy a CCS adaptor for ~450 Euro if they wish to continue using the Supercharger Network?
“All existing Tesla customers will be able to use the Supercharger network still,….”
That’s some bad phrasing, as it implies future Tesla customers might not be able to use the Supercharger network. I’m sure that’s not what he meant, of course.
This is a smart move for Tesla and very good for EVs in general.
So this means Europe will be the most streamlined continent in terms of EV charging. 5 years from now there will be just CCS Combo and nothing else.
Maybe Tesla is going to adapt a Type1 CCS Combo for US some day?
Finally, thank you Tesla!
CCS on Model 3 will make it so much more durable in Europe.
Feels like the plug-wars in europe are over – history will be written by CharIN
Frankenplug won? Great….
While adding the port/adapter obviously makes sense, I’m surprised about the decision to switch to combo plugs for Tesla’s own Superchargers. AIUI, using the two 8 mm pins shouldn’t actually enable any more power than the four 6 mm pins on the Type 2 connector? Unless Tesla actually intends to use both at the same time (unlike regular CCS), to enable more charging power without increasing the voltage…
Other than that, the only reason I could see would be indeed for interoperability with non-Tesla cars using the Superchargers. But since apparently nothing has really happened on that front, that seems a bit surprising… Unless it’s more due to regulatory pressure than by choice?
Either way, it’s a good thing I guess — although that combo plug in the render looks seriously ugly, and probably not very ergonomic…
There are CCS stations with 350 kW, today…
Guess Plan B would have been to expand the Supercharger network exponentially to cater for the tsunami of Model 3’s that’s about to invade Europe but with CCS compatibility the CCS network can take some of the brunt.
Well this is good news! The number of fast chargers that TM3 owners in Europe can use more than doubles with this change!
Although I’m also a bit surprised that they’re retrofitting the Superchargers. I figured they’d leave them as Type 2, but the justification by the increased power for the V3 SC makes sense.
Yay! Thank you, you made the right decision Tesla.
Fastned is rolling out 175 kW CCS to its stations, so CCS @ Fastned is actually the better option, since Fastned stations are located next to motorway petrol stations. Tesla Superchargers are located a short distance from the motorway. You usually have some crossings/roundabouts/traffic lights before you reach them. This reduces the time lost for fast charging.