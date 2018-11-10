Tesla Model 3 Cabin Air Filter Put To Real-World Test

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Tesla Model 3 doesn’t offer Bioweapon Defense Mode, so how good is its air filter?

As California deals with some of the worst wildfires in its history, Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode, which many naysayers have called a silly marketing scheme, has proven extremely helpful to those escaping from the smoke-filled areas. Not to shed light on something that none of us ever want to think about, but those naysayers will be really bent out of shape if we ever do experience a chemical attack and Tesla vehicles are truly able to keep people safe.

The Tesla Model S and Model X come standard with an industry-leading, extra-large, hospital-grade HEPA filter that’s capable of providing clean air to passengers, despite outside conditions. While the Tesla Model 3 doesn’t have enough usable space to accommodate such a filter, its system is seemingly above-average and has been able to help people flee without having a cabin filled with toxic air.

The above situation has moved many people to test the air quality inside their Tesla vehicles. YouTuber sensohax shares his story and tests the air quality in his Model 3. He also suggests what equipment to use, as well as some valuable information about how these tests works. The related links are available in the video description below.

For those unaware of the background here, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla vehicles could help people fleeing from these dangerous areas:

If Tesla can help people in California wildfire, please let us know. Model S & X have hospital grade HEPA filters. Maybe helpful for transporting people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2018

After that tweet, people were asking questions about the Tesla Model 3’s air purification system. Musk reiterated that it does not have the same hospital-grade filters as the S and X, but measures can be taken to make it work to the best of its ability. He said that the air must be recirculated and pass through the filter multiple times to get the best results. Hence, you need to crank up those blowers and set the car to “recirc” to benefit the most:

Set air flow to recirculating mode & manually raise blower speed to 5 in Model 3 for best air quality. Air filters are smaller than S/X, so clear air is achieved by circulating through filter several times. https://t.co/vQCcrwZgmC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

Video Description via sensohax on YouTube:

I decided to do a little test with a handheld air quality / particle sensor and the Model 3’s cabin air filter system (no HEPA filter or “biodefense mode”).

With the PM2.5 sensor reading 150 μg/m^3 (unhealthy) this afternoon in the San Jose area (due to smoke from the Camp fire (Paradise, CA), I found that the Model 3’s air filter would bring things down to the 20’s in the cabin in just a few minutes when recycle was turned on.

Later, I stopped and made a video to record it falling from 135 to 5 μg/m^3 in less than 10 minutes. It climbed back up to the 80’s pretty quickly though when I turned off recycle air and let it bring in fresh air.

Here’s the results of a follow-up test to compare the Model 3 to my 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV:

https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/posts…

Here’s more info on PM2.5 readings:

https://blissair.com/what-is-pm-2-5.htm

I wanted to link to the air quality sensor I used in this video, but it looks like the one I ordered from Amazon has been replaced with this one (which looks a little different):

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07…

Source: YouTube via Teslarati