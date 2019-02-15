Tesla Model 3 Potential Buyers Might Be Interested In Kia Niro EV
The battery-powered Kia Niro EV comes with more than a few advantages.
Whatever you may think about Kia, the South Korean carmaker has made strides in both improving quality and the appeal of vehicles. The carmaker is also embracing the electric revolution with open arms, signified by several rather appealing models entering their range in the recent months.
However, it’s the battery-powered Kia Niro EV that makes the most fuss in the car world today. Sure, it didn’t have anywhere near the same level of anticipation surrounding it before launch as did the Tesla Model 3. However, the Niro EV is a great alternative to the entry-level EV from the California-based carmaker.
This is backed up by several things. Car and Driver made a nice article describing all of the advantages that might push more potential Tesla Model 3 and even Jaguar I-Pace buyers towards the 2019 Kia Niro EV. While we understand the pioneering and early adoption factor that comes along with Tesla, the Niro does have a thing or two to say on its behalf.
First, the vehicle isn’t tech-filled like the Model 3. And for some, that might actually be a good thing. Furthermore, the Niro EV comes with good build quality, and thanks to a substantial 239-mile EPA-range rating—one mile more than the Bolt EV—plus more back-seat room together with nearly 25 percent more cargo space than the Model 3, it’s definitely a dark horse in the entry-level EV race.
Price Advantage
Furthermore, the Niro is priced at a substantial discount of roughly $10,000 when compared to Tesla. And it also comes with a full federal tax credit still. However, Kia might not be helping the Kia Niro EV sales, as the South Korean company is only limiting it to only 12 states (California and seven of the other ZEV states—but neither Vermont nor Maine—plus Georgia, Texas, Washington, and Hawaii). And that could mean that some buyers might not be inclined to even consider it as a Model 3 alternative.
Whatever happens in the EV market, both Kia and Hyundai (another South Korean carmaker investing heavily in EV’s) will have a thing to say. With rich trim levels, impressive EPA range, packed with features and bringing a more price-optimized model range, both of these manufacturers might sway would-be buyers towards their offerings.
While Tesla will still remain the dominant force in the EV market for the foreseeable future, some legacy carmakers are starting to chip away at their lead. And for us, as the end customers, that’s not really a bad thing at all.
Source: Car And Driver
Model Y waiters might be interested as well.
Come on Elon, bring it!
Uh, no. That Kia May be $10K cheaper now, but it’ll cost you $10K of depreciation the moment you dive it off the lot.
Better to go with a car that will hold its value and be way more fun to drive.
It’s a nice car, but built on a fossil platform, which means it’s compromised. And it’s two-wheel drive only, so magnetic/regenerative braking only on two of the four wheels.
The Kia Niro EV is $10k cheaper than the Model 3 in the same way the gas Niro is $10K cheaper than the BMW X1. I’m not sure how many BMW X1 buyers there are out there who would be convinced to buy a gas Niro just because someone told them it was cheaper….
I sort of consider this type of article a half-step towards the “Tesla Killer” type of articles. Car and Driver should just say the Niro EV is a great car, and a great alternative to the ICE version of the Niro, and other ICE cars in the class, and leave Tesla out of it. Car and Driver only puts Tesla into the story because Tesla is such a strong pull for attention on the web.
There is no mention of how much this car will be in this article or anywhere. Why is everyone assuming this will be $10K less than Model 3? Kona EV base is $36,500 and Tesla Model 3 MR is $42,900. That is $6,400 difference and about $10K accounting for the Fed Tax credit. Niro EV will be more than the Kona and difference will be less than $10K.