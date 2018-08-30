Tesla Model 3 #1 Selling Plug-In Electric Car In Canada For September
Tesla Model 3 once again leads the Canadian plug-in market.
Plug-in electric car sales for September in Canada are estimated by at approximately 4,396, which translates to year-over-year growth of 93% at a market share of over 2.5%.
The pace of growth slowed down as the generous $14,000 CAD incentive to purchase EVs in Ontario comes to an end (for cars ordered on or before July 11, the delivery needs to be completed by September 10). It means that October will bring much lower numbers.
So far this year, sales amounted to roughly 33,879 (up 159%).
The best selling model is the Tesla Model 3, at least according to preliminary estimations, with some 1,300 deliveries (about 1,000 less than its peak of 2,329 in June). Tesla deliveries are usually highest in the last month of the quarter.
Strong results of the Nissan LEAF and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV enabled those two models to remain #1 and #2 after the first nine months of 2018.
The best selling plug-ins in Canada in September:
- Nissan LEAF – 605 (4,481 YTD)
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 554 (4,402 YTD)
- Tesla Model 3 – expected 1,300 (4,295 YTD)
Source: Green Car Reports
8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 #1 Selling Plug-In Electric Car In Canada For September"
What happens in Canada in July? Tax payment?
Ontario removed the 14000$ incentive?
numbers surged in June because deliveries were pushed to Canada to avoid hitting the US federal tax credit threshold, slumped in July because Ontario cancelled EV rebate effective pretty much immediately for Tesla (Go rest of Canada!)
You are spot on.
In may, the gas when uo to 1.53 and pushed a lot of people to buy electric car. That could also be a factor
Where are the GM Bolt numbers?
Bolt? What’s a Bolt? They are as rare as hens teeth in Canada. Anyway, EV sales will tank once you see October numbers.
Ha! “Tesla Model 3 – 4,295 YTD”! “Year To Date” equals (Maybe) “May” to September; at least 4 months less than the others! What is the equivalent time frame sales of the others, for reference?